Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

The doRiaN Mode

The foursome, founded in 2013, create a smooth combination of vintage jazz, swinging R&B and soulful ballads. The founder, Dorian Bartley, is lead vocalist and bassist, Bob Johns is on the keyboard and trumpet, Greg Shank is the drummer and David Scott plays tenor sax and vocals. Join The doRian Mode for some live free music June 10, 5:30-8 p.m. at The Riverfront Café, 224 B St. Petaluma.

FRIDAY

System Exclusive

Synthpop duo Ari Blaisdell (Lower Self, the Beat-Offs) and Matt Jones (Male Gaze, Blasted Canyons) are described on their Instagram page “Glittering synth-poppy heart throbbing post-punk from the heat of an eternal Pasadena summer.” Vocalist/guitarist Blaisdell synchronizes beautifully with synths and live drums Jones provides. Catch them June 10 at the Big Easy in Petaluma 7-10 p.m. 128 American Alley.

SATURDAY

Surf Rock Extravaganza

Surf Monster and DangerForce 5 invite you to dive into some killer tunes at this weekend’s Surf Rock Extravaganza, with special guest Douglas Von Irvin's Carnival. Surf Monster is a San Francisco trio. Sacramento based surf band DangerForce 5, bodaciously influenced by The Challengers. Catch some musical waves June 11, 8-11 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, $10 tickets.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on June 12. The session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Located at 128 American Alley from 6:30-11 p.m. The event will provide a stage for those who don’t have one and bring community members together to dance and play.