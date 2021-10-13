Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

The Fabulous Biotones

The Fabulous BioTones play snappy rock, blues, pop and soul for your listening and dancing pleasure. This local band brings loads of music-loving fun. Join the party outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden, one of the Biotones’ favorite places to rock and groove. Sunday, Oct. 14, from 5-9 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

Spike Sike’s Awesome Hotcakes

On Friday, Oct. 15, Spike Sikes’ Awesome Hotcakes play Riverfront Cafe. The music Spike plays goes by many names. Soul. Swing. Rhythm & Blues. Jazz. Jump. It hits the spot, and has you grinning from ear to ear. Reservations are strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. www.riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Petty Theft

To mark the late Tom Petty’s birthday this month, the acclaimed tribute band Petty Theft returns to the Mystic Theatre for an awesome night of great tunes, dancing and celebration. Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m (Doors at 8 p.m.). $20-$25. Tickets $18 per person. Mystic Theatre.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Sonoma County’s acclaimed jazz man Chuck Sher performs weekly in Putnam Plaza, with his celebrated ever-shifting trio of all-star musicians. On Sunday, June 26, catch Morris Acevedo on guitar, Kendrick Freeman on drums, and Chuck Sher on bass. The music plays 1-3:30 p.m., and diners at The Speakeasy have the best view.