Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Highway 12

Looking to rock out to some free live music? Highway 12 are a classic rock band playing rock 'n roll through the decades. While their focus is rock from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, they dabble in a variety of music from different artists and sub-genres. Enjoy some classic tunes and see what variety this group has to offer. Catch them Friday, June 17 from 7-11 p.m. at the Big Easy in Petaluma, 128 American Alley.

SATURDAY

Pete Floyd

Catch Pete Floyd, Petaluma’s own Pink Floyd tribute band at the Phoenix Theater on Saturday, June 18. The psychedelic rock experience will take you back in time. They formed in 2021 to share their love of Pink Floyd with Northern California. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. The performance includes a laser show and is open to all ages. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbright.com or on the night of at 201 Washington St., Petaluma.

SUNDAY

Road Eleven

Catch Napa Valley-based rock 'n roll band, Road Eleven on Sunday, June 19. Established in 1997, the rocking group bring their audiences a mixture of originals and covers. Consisting of classic rock, R & B, funk and country ,they are likely to please the masses. The perfect gift for Dad on Father’s Day: a beer and some rock 'n roll. Don’t miss the life of the party at Brewster’s Beer Garden from 1-4 p.m. 229 Water St, Petaluma.

Chuck Sher Jazz Trio

Enjoy some live jazz music downtown Petaluma for Father’s Day, June 19, 1-3:30 p.m. The free recurring event will take place Sunday afternoons in front of the Speakeasy with different jazz musicians. Chuck Sher Jazz Trio bring swinging jazz music to their audiences, perfect for a Sunday afternoon. Chuck Sher, a musician since 1970, self-published his first book in 1979, “The Improvisor's Bass Method.” That was the start to Sher Music Co. a jazz and Latin music publishing company.