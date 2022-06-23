Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Fog Holler with Solid Gold Stranger

Not to be confused with music group, “Frog Holler,” Fog Holler is a bluegrass group self-described as “a spectral band that channel the spirits of bluegrass past and future.” Discovered playing on the streets by Grammy award-winning artist Laurie Lewis, their original harmonic sound and energetic attitude has pleased audiences across the globe. Catch them at The Big Easy with bluegrass group Solid Gold Stranger, Friday, June 24, 7-10:30 p.m. 128 American Alley, tickets are $10.

SATURDAY

Kill Michael, Witch Melter, Closet Monster, Goof

Portland music group, Kill Michael, is playing Saturday, June 25 at the Phoenix Theater with Witch Melter, Closet Monster and Goof. The trio of Zoe Tricoche, Sam Livingston and Adrien Wright describe themselves as a “Heavy, Radical, Queer, BIPOC “ band. Catch a night of grunge and punk with Bay Area groups Witch Melter, Goof and Closet Monster along with the trio from Oregon. Tickets are $10, doors at 7:30, show at 8 p.m. 201 Washington St. Petaluma.

SUNDAY

The Grain

Petaluma’s own rock and roll group, The Grain is playing at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. Catch the rocking tunes on Sunday, June 26 from 1-4 p.m. The band has accrued a large local following with their catchy originals and classic covers. Their music, lyrics and videos from Petaluma have made them a true crowd-pleaser for Sonoma County locals. Grab a cold one and join them for a free performance. It’s the perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on June 26. The session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Located at 128 American Alley from 6:30-11 p.m. The event will provide a stage for those who don’t have one and bring community members together to dance and play.