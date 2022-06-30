Editor’s picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Mood Jungle

R&B/Neo-Soul band from the North Bay are playing at The Big Easy on July 1. With energetic dance tunes, slow jams and funky riffs, the group bring a plethora of sounds for their audiences. Their groovy, new-age melodies are likely to please the crowd and bring on the feels. Catch them at 128 American Alley, Petaluma, from 7-9 p.m. Call (707) 776-7163 for ticket pricing and additional information about the show.

SATURDAY

TH3MYSTICMISFIT, ArmstrongWW, Niko Otis, Zenkarda

Melody Bloom presents TH3MYSTICMISFIT, ArmstrongWW, Niko Otis and Zenkarda at the Phoenix Theater on July 2. A night of R&B/soul and Hip-Hop/Rap from several musicians with unique talents. Doors open at 7:30 and the music starts at 8 p.m. The show is welcome to all ages. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or the door at 201 Washington St. Petaluma. Come experience the music and support aspiring new artists.

SATURDAY

Big Rock Revival with Bodega Red

Catch Big Rock Revival with guest Bodega Red July 2 at The Big Easy. The rock and roll group appreciates the unique craft of songwriting but also play covers for their audiences. They bring authenticity and old-school hard rock to the table. As described by the band, “Just plain old rock and roll played by real people trying to have a good time.” The $10 show is 7-11:30 p.m.,128 American Alley, Petaluma.

SUNDAY

Twice As Good (2XG)

The ultimate native blues duo of son and father Paul and Rich Steward. Playing at Brewsters Beer Garden July 3 from 1-4 p.m. Catch the groovy, bluesy tunes on a sunny afternoon with a cold beer. The duo were nominated for the 2022 Native American Music Awards Blues Album of the Year, for their album "Double Down", New York, May 2022. Don’t miss the fun at 229 Water St, Petaluma, (707) 981-8330.