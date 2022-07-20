Editor’s picks: this weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Kayatta with Erica Ambrin

Catch Sonoma County rapper, Kayatta, recently crowned the North Bay’s best hip-hop artist at The Big Easy, Friday, July 22. The rapper/producer from Oakland has found influence from artists like A Tribe Called Quest and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Kayatta will be joined with Erica Ambrin and the Electric Soul Project, a singer/songwriter from Northern California and past contestant on American Idol. The $10 show is 21+ from 7-11 p.m., at 128 American Alley in Petaluma. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

Mordred, Hellbender, Space Vacation

On July 22 the Mystic Theater is hosting a night of metal with Mordred, Hellbender and Space Vacation. Mordred is a Bay Area funk metal/thrash metal band, Hellbender is a Sonoma County hard core thrash band and Space Vacation is a San Francisco-based heavy metal group. Don’t miss the radical evening at 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets are $12 for the 21+ show, the doors open at 7:30 and music starts at 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Foxes in the Henhouse

This popular, local ensemble of audacious ladies with stunning multi-part harmonies and mad instrumental skills specialize in twangy “She Done Him Wrong” songs, and even a few “She Got Him Back songs.” Friday, July 22, from 5:30 p.m. at The Riverfront Cafe. Every Friday, all summer long, enjoy live music by some of the North Bay’s best bands on the open air, riverside deck at Riverfront , 224 B St. RiverfrontCafeca.com.

SATURDAY

Dying Suns, Moms With Bangs, Sluttony, Trestles

Catch a night of punk at the Phoenix Theater on Saturday, July 23. Bands Dying Suns, Moms With Bangs, Sluttony and Trestles will play at the $10 all-ages show. Moms With Bangs is a Bay Area experimental punk band, Dying Suns is psychedelic rock from Fresno, Sluttony is punk from Santa Cruz and Trestles is indie rock from Santa Cruz. Doors at 7:30, the show at 8 p.m. at 201 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Jacob Philip Benning Band

Don’t miss Jacob Philip Benning Band at Brewster’s Beer Garden Sunday, July 24. Formed out of the pandemic, inspired by soul, funk, blues and rock and roll, the band consists of Jacob Benning (lead guitar and vocals), Will Cotter (drums and vocals), Nick Foxer (keys, guitar and vocals) and Kevin Cole (bass and vocals). Come grab lunch and a beer then dance to the bluesy tunes at 229 Water St., Petaluma from 1-4 p.m.