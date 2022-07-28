Editor’s picks: this weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

The doRiaN Mode

The doRiaN Mode explores the Great American Songbook, dishing up vintage jazz, swinging R&B and soulful ballads. The band is comprised of singer and bassist Dorian Bartley with Bob Johns on keyboard and trumpet, Tony Blake on drums and David Scott on tenor sax and vocals. Friday, July 29, from 5:30 p.m. at The Riverfront Cafe. Every Friday, all summer long, enjoy live music by some of the North Bay’s best bands on the open air, riverside deck at Riverfront , 224 B St. RiverfrontCafeca.com.

FRIDAY

Gumby’s Junk

The Phoenix Theater presents a whole evening of post-punk art rock led the Oakland’s notorious Gumby’s Junk. Pushing musical surrealism to its limits with outrageous harmonies, dreamy-wacky-cool lyrics and logic-defying vocals, Gumby’s Junk are as much fun to talk about afterwards as they are to experience. Also on the bill are Grooblen, The Inbetweens and Rumble Pak. The $10 show is an all ages event. Doors at 7:30, the show at 8 p.m. at 201 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Saturday

Roy Orbison Returns

On Saturday, July 30, the Mystic Theater ushers in the return of Roy Orbison with the help of Wiley Ray & the Big O Band. This is a fully-scripted musical theater re-creation of Roy Orbison's 1980's concert-era years, complete with costumes, lighting and staging, totally faithful to Roy Orbison’s set lists and musical arrangements.Don’t miss this evening of flashback-heavy nostalgia and first-rate theatrical rock at 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets are $39-$49. The doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

Bloomfield Bluegrass Band

Down home and upbeat, the Bloomfield Bluegrass Band is an all-Sonoma County ensemble of veteran performers whose primary musical obsession is the traditional bluegrass repertoire played with verve, panache, polish and pluck. Be prepared to be dazzled, and to want to dance a little -- or maybe a lot. With a kind of twisted humility, the band likes to call itself the finest traditional bluegrass band in Bloomfield, CA, pop. 300. Brewster’s Beer Garden at 229 Water St., Petaluma from 1-4 p.m.