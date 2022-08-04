Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Gary Vogensen

Don’t miss Gary Vogensen at The Riverfront Cafe on Aug. 5 from 5:30 -7 p.m. Vogensen will be performing songs from his 2021 album, “Shot of Hope,” a country/rock album with a emphasis on his unique voice. He plays a mixture of original songs, covers and even some traditional tunes that reflect his past. Vogensen will be joined by some of the Bay Area’s finest musicians at 224 B St., in Petaluma. For more information about the free event, call (707) 347-5147.

FRIDAY

Moms With Bangs, Insoms, Buge, Common Koi

The Phoenix Theater is hosting a night of punk rock on Aug. 5 with four different bands. Moms With Bangs is a experimental punk group from the Bay Area. Insoms, as self-described on Spotify, is a band of “8-track garage freaks hell-bent on blurring the lines between punk, lo-fi folk, and indie rock.” Common Koi plays garage funk pop rock. The $10 show starts at 8, doors open at 7:30 p.m. The punk show is at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma.

SATURDAY

Stomp Kings

The Stomp Kings are a band that started when lead singer, Brad Wilson and guitarist, Derek Irving would sit in with each other’s bands. The two found incredible synergy, leading to the formation of the Stomp Kings. The group is self-described as “Kickin' rockabilly, a touch of blues, some retro rock, a little jump, a bit a swing, and a whole lotta fun!!!” Catch the Stomp Kings at Brewster’s Beer Garden Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m. at 229 Water St. in Petaluma.

SUNDAY

Aly Rose Trio

Catch Sonoma County-based music group Aly Rose Trio, at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Aug. 7. The live music is from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Water St. in Petaluma. Aly Rose Trio bring a musical mix of various tastes and styles, combining covers and original content. The group are a neo-soul cover band with a focus on jazz-pop fusion. Don’t miss the bluesy-soulful tunes at your favorite beer garden. A perfect outing for Sunday afternoon, live music, good food and fresh beer!