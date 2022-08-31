Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Levi Lloyd and friends

Blues guitarist and vocalist Levi Lloyd will play at the Riverfront Cafe on Sept. 2 from 5:30-8 p.m. Lloyd is a blues veteran, having played with artists B.B. King and John Lee Hooker, and toured the world alongside Joe Louis Walker as his guitarist. Lloyd will be joined by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians for an evening of free music at 224 B St. in Petaluma. Call (707) 347-5147 with questions.

SATURDAY

THE REAL ACE LIVEWYER

Don’t miss live music from THE REAL ACE LIVEWYER on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. A once-every-10-years celebration, where decades of combined Bay Area musical friendships come together to celebrate a 40th birthday. Including two full sets from ALO members, Big Light, The Mother Hips, Tea Leaf Green and special guests. The $25 show starts at 8 p.m., doors at 7:30, and welcomes ages 21 and up.

Highway 12

Don’t miss an evening of free music with Highway 12, a classic rock band playing rock ’n’ roll through the decades. While their focus is rock from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, they dabble in a variety of music from different artists and sub-genres. Enjoy some classic tunes and see what this group has to offer. Catch them Sept. 3, from 8-11:30 p.m. at the Big Easy in Petaluma, 128 American Alley.

SUNDAY

Blues Bottle Band

Catch music group Blues Bottle Band at Brewsters Beer Garden on Sept. 4. The live music is from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Water St. in Petaluma. The band performs various styles of music, including classic rock, R&B, country and blues. The perfect outing for a Sunday afternoon; catchy tunes, a nice cold beer and delicious food. Bring your family and friends to enjoy free live music right here in Petaluma.