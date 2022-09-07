Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

A Grateful Dead Experience: So Many Roads

Catch an evening of the Grateful Dead, “So Many Roads,” at the Mystic Theater on Sep. 9. The show welcomes ages 21 and up, doors at 7:30 p.m. and music at 8. Performers include Scott Guberman on keys and vocals, Todd Bugbee on guitar and vocals, drummer, Danny Luehring, guitarist and vocalist, Zach Jones and Murph Murphy on bass. Don’t miss a night of the Grateful Dead, tickets are $22.

FRIDAY

Heartwood Crossing Trio

Enjoy an evening on the deck by the Petaluma River, as Riverfront Cafe hosts the Heartwood Crossing Trio, playing homegrown America, rockin; roots and smooth harmonies. This shoe features three players with the band, normally a whole hootenanny of them. Friday, Sept. 9 5:30 - 8 p.m. Grab some dinner and a drink and soak up the tune at 224 B St. in Petaluma. Call (707) 347-5147 with questions.

SATURDAY

Secret Lives

Catch rock band, Secret Lives, outdoors in front of the Speakeasy in Petaluma on Sep. 10. The free show begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 7. Secret Lives is a four-piece rock ‘n roll band from Marin County, founded by Gene Immendorf, lead guitarist and vocalist. They play a combination of hard-rocking originals and all-time favorite rock ‘n roll covers. Don’t miss a chance to rock out in Petaluma.

SUNDAY

Second Street Band

Catch musical foursome, Second Street Band at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. The show on Sep. 11 is from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Water St. The band is self-described as four seasoned and passionate musicians playing swampy blues, rock 'n' roll and Americana. Don’t miss an afternoon of live music at your favorite beer garden in Petaluma. Come grab a beer, some lunch and rock out to some fantastic tunes.