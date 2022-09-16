Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Wonderbread 5

Catch Wonderbread 5 at the Mystic Theater in Petaluma on Sep. 16. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. and the doors open at 8:30. With a special tribute to Olivia Newton John, Wonderbread 5 honors the one loved by many over the years. With special guest Callie Watts, the $32 show at 23 Petaluma Blvd N. will be a real crowd-pleaser. Wear your best 50's duds and get ready for a night of “Grease.”

FRIDAY

Brothers Aesop

From the small Ukrainian village of Stratolonia along the Marshallburg Coastline, emerges Brothers Aesop. The band includes twin brothers Jorge and Josef Aesop, along with their cousins Yosh Yepovich and BucKduo. From Ukrainian potato farmers to hard rockers, Brothers Aesop bring unique and shocking music to their audiences. Catch them Sep. 16 at the Big Easy from 7-10 p.m. The free show is at 128 American Alley, call (707) 776-7163 with questions.

FRIDAY

Rivertown Trio

The Rivertown Trio has been playing music all over the Bay Area since 2014, wowing audiences with their unique take on well-chosen country rock and Americana tunes with stunning three-part harmonies. They are an exquisite example of how fate, chemistry and veteran musicianship can come together. Friday, Sept. 9, 5:30 - 8 p.m. Grab some dinner and a drink and soak up the tunes at 224 B St. in Petaluma. Call (707) 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Dead Roses

Catch Grateful Dead tribute band, Dead Roses on Sep. 17 at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. From 5-8 p.m. at 229 Water St. in Petaluma. The group bring a soulful approach to the legacy of Grateful Dead music. The band includes Preston Barnes on Drums, Tim Baker on Bass, Nate Beltz on Rhythm Guitar, James Miller on Keys and Todd Bugbee on Lead Guitar. Don’t miss a night of all-time favorite tunes.

SUNDAY

Band of Friends

Come to Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma to see the Band of Friends. A band with many influences that define their unique style. From old classic country to blues, R&B, rock ‘n roll, British Invasion, Tex-Mex and even originals, this group does a little of everything. Each member of the band is a singer; come join in on the fun! On Sep. 18 from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Water St. in Petaluma.