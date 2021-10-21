Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Elvis Johnson’s Blues Emporium

Elvis Johnson is one of the Bay Area’s best, most engaging and entertaining purveyors of blues and soul music, and his band features some of the most awesome, skilled and all-around-awesome interpreters of the blues you will find anywhere. Check them out at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5-8 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

Pickled Beats

There’s nothing like Pickled Beats to get you ready for the weekend. On Friday, Oct. 22, Riverfront Cafe welcomes this first-rate group who have been performing rock, country and dance music throughout the North Bay for years. They play light rock, country, dance music from the ’60's to the present. Reservations are strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. www.riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Zero

A massive all-star lineup of musical talent adds up to Zero, as the Bay Area supergroup comes to Petaluma. Zero features Steve Kimock, Greg Anton, Melvin Seals and Pete Sears. Their music is a blend of pure rock songs constructed to be catchy, fun, upbeat and danceable. Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 p.m (Doors at 7:30 p.m.).Tickets $42 per person. Mystic Theatre.com.

SUNDAY

California Blue Runners

The California Blue Runners, featuring the magnificent Andrew Carriere, play all the infectious standards and classics of French Cajun/Zydeco Music. Your dancing shoes will thank you for introducing them to music this good. Join the party outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden, where you will have plenty of room to rock and groove. Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1-5 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.