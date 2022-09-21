Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Hunter Ellis, Gill Brothers, Werewolf On Holiday

On Friday, Sept. 23 catch Santa Rosa musician, Hunter Ellis, along with Gill Brothers and Werewolf On Holiday at the Big Easy. The artist was previously in several musical groups such as Creation, The Coma Lilies, Mean Girls, My Dads, and more. Now a solo artist, he plays guitar, bass, violin, keyboards, percussion, mandolin, dulcimer, and sings. The $10 is from 7-11 p.m. at 128 American Alley, Petaluma.

FRIDAY

Road Eleven

Catch Napa-based rock 'n roll band, Road Eleven on Sept. 23. Founded in 1997, the band plays a combination of original songs and covers. Their music is a blend of many genres, ranging from classic rock, R&B, funk to country. Road Eleven has a bit of something for everyone. Don’t miss the life of the party at Brewsters Beer Garden from 5-8 p.m. at 229 Water St, in Petaluma.

SATURDAY

Jake Fonda, Good People Collective, Zenkarda and Sophia Rayne

Don’t miss an evening of Hip Hop/Rap/Pop music at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma on Sept. 24. With artists Jake Fonda, Good People Collective, Zenkarda and Sophia Rayne. The $10 show welcomes all ages, located at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. Doors for the event are at 7:30 and the music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jake-fonda-good-people-collective-zenkarda-sophia-rayne-tickets-402234192297.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Jazz Trio

Enjoy live jazz music in Petaluma, Sunday Sept. 25 from 1-3:30 p.m. The free Sunday event is in front of the Speakeasy, featuring different jazz musicians each time — and sometimes it’s a quartet. Joining Sher this Sunday are Noel Jewkes on saxophone, Randy Vincent on guitar and Kendrick Freeman on drums. Chuck Sher, a musician since 1970, self-published his first book in 1979, “The Improvisor's Bass Method,” the start of Sher Music Co. The company publishes jazz and Latin music.