Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Right to Remain, Recycle of Die, Apes--t Shenanigans

The Big Easy is hosting an evening of good old-fashioned punk rock entertainment with Santa Rosa skate/thrash/punk band Right to Remain, plus a pair of other local punk ensembles: Recycle or Die and Apes--t Shenanigans. Friday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $5. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

The Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain Trio

Enjoy an evening by the Petaluma River, as Riverfront Cafe hosts the Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain Trio (also featuring drummer Kendrick Freeman), playing vocal-driven, piano-woven, singer-songwriter classics, Friday, Sept. 30, from 5 - 7 30 p.m., on the deck. Grab some dinner and a drink and soak up the tune at 224 B St. in Petaluma. Call (707) 347-5147 with questions.

SATURDAY

Matisyahu

“Rooted in a lushly detailed yet minimalist sound, Matisyahu sheds light on the shadowy complexities of his psyche while endlessly radiating a euphoric energy.” That’s how the website of the Grammy-nominated American-Jewish reggae singer, rapper, and beatboxer Matisyahu describes his latest album. See for yourself on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $40. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Polkalicious

Come celebrate Octoberfest at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Saturday, Oct. 1, with the mind-bogglingly entertaining Polkalicious, a lively ensemble of accordion-driven polka professionals who know how to put the party in the polka, and vice versa. The band plays from 1-4 p.m., then again from 5-8 p.m. Come grab a beer, some lunch or dinner, and be ready to smile. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.