Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

IRIEFUSE

Don’t miss San Francisco-based dub-rock reggae band IRIEFUSE. On Oct. 7. Catch them at Brewster’s Beer Garden for an evening of free live music. The band is known for unique performances at various reggae festivals across Northern California. Come enjoy their mesmerizing tunes from 5-8 p.m. at 229 Water St. North. Joe Endoso on vocals and guitar, Scott Bohm on drums, Taylor Stecker on lead guitar and Mark Anthony Nakamura on bass. Brewstersbeergarden.com.

Rambletone Tweed with Phil Lawrence

Catch Rambletone Tweed and Phil Lawrence at the Big Easy in Petaluma on Oct. 7. The opening performer, Phil Lawrence, is a mandolinst and friend of the headlining band. He will likely be joined with other musicians on stage. Rambletone Tweed is from the San Francisco Bay Area and they play a blend of Blues, Rock and Americana. The live music at 128 American Alley is free and goes from 8-11:30 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Wicked Pricks, Rumble Pak, Phantom Motorkid, Death Certificate

Those with a taste for the ecclectic should head to the Phoenix Theater this Saturday evening of punk rock, alternative and electronic dance music. Featuring a four-pack of bands with excellent names – Wicked Pricks, Rumble Pak, Phantom Motorkid and Death Certificate – the show offers a smorgasbord of musical styles. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the live music starts at 8. Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. $10. ThePhoenixTheatre.com

SUNDAY

Aly Rose Trio

The Aly Rose Trio is a Sonoma County-based musical group with a diverse musical sound, mostly playing jazz-pop fusion. They are described as a neo-soul cover band but play a variety of cover songs as well as original content. Catch them at Brewster’s Beer Garden at 229 Water St. in Petaluma on Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m. You can find the full calendar of live music showings on their website, at https://brewstersbeergarden.com/calendar.