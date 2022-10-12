FRIDAY

Zepparella

The all-female hard rock Led Zeppelin tribute band Zepparella is bringing the Stairway to Heaven to the Mystic Theater, 21 Petaluma Blvd. North on Oct. 14 (and again on Saturday, Oct. 15). Ages 21 and up. $34. Doors at 7:30 p.m., music starts at 8:30. The current band consists of vocalist Anna Kristina, guitarist Gretchen Menn, bassist Holly West and Clementine on the drums. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

John Ranis/Radha Romero & Friends

Members of The Rock & Roll Revue will be bringing jump blues, Rockabilly and Rock n Roll for a romping good time on the deck at Riverfront Cafe on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5-7:30 p.m. Dancing is encouraged and highly recommended. Grab some dinner and a drink and soak up the tune at 224 B St. Call (707) 347-5147 with questions.

SATURDAY

The Hots

The Hots are back at the Big Easy to celebrate the 50th birthday of the local legend and member of The Hots, Sean England. The band will be joined by music group The Peach Thieves. The event is from 7-11:59 p.m. at 128 American Alley in Petaluma. The evening of live rock music costs $10. Don’t miss the birthday extravaganza. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Twice As Good (2XG)

The ultimate native blues combo of father and son duo Rich and Paul Steward appears at Brewsters Beer Garden, 229 Water St., on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-8 p.m. Catch the groovy tunes Saturday night with a cold beer. The duo were nominated for the 2022 Native American Music Awards Blues Album of the Year, for their album "Double Down.“ BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

Le Hot Club Swing

Le Hot Club Swing is a Gyspy Jazz, Manouche/Swing band in the style of the Hot Club of France during the 1930s and 40s. The Hot Club featured jazz legends, Django Reinhardt and Stepahne Grappelli. Le Hot Club Swing plays at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma, 229 Water St. Don’t miss the swinging tunes on Oct. 16 from 1-4 p.m. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.