FRIDAY

Danny Montana & The Bar Association

With a combination of country music, western swing, Americana and more, Danny Montana & the Bar Association bring a mix to their audiences. The band includes Beau Faw on the drums, Tim Bush on the bass, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Danny Montana, Phil Richardson on vocals and the fiddle, David Phillips on the pedal steel and Dana Olsen on vocals and lead guitar. Catch them at Brewsters Beer Garden Friday, Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m. Brewstersbeergarden.com.

SATURDAY

South County Blues Band

The South County Blues Band play a mix of regional Blues and Americana music. They will bring great tunes to Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma on Saturday, Oct. 22. Head to 229 Water St. North for an afternoon of tasty beer, delicious food and music to dance to! From 1-4 p.m, join them outdoors before the evening performance by the Bugbee Project, which begins at 5 p.m. View the music calender on the Brewsters website, brewstersbeergarden.com/calendar.

SATURDAY

Petty Theft

The annual Tom Petty Birthday show with Petty Theft takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Petty Theft is a San Francisco tribute band to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The show begins at 9 p.m and the doors open at 8. The evening welcomes ages 21-years and older and costs $25, tickets can be purchased through the Mystic website at mystictheatre.com/.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Jazz Trio

Enjoy live jazz music in Petaluma, on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1-3:30 p.m. The free event outside of the Speakeasy features different jazz musicians—and sometimes it’s a quartet. Joining Sher this Sunday are Charlie McCarthy on saxophone, Art Khu on piano and Michael Aragon on drums. Chuck Sher, a musician since 1970, self-published his first book in 1979, “The Improvisor's Bass Method,” the start of Sher Music Co. The company publishes jazz and Latin music.