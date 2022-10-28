FRIDAY

Mike Saliani Band with Gas Money

Catch San Francisco Bay Area singer/songwriter and guitarist Mike Saliani along with his band at the Big Easy in Petaluma. Saliani has performed and recorded professionally with a number of Northern California artists over the last 20 years. The Mike Saliani Band will share the stage with Gas Money for an evening of country-folk and rock on Oct. 28 from 7-11 p.m. The $10 show welcomes ages 21 and over.

SATURDAY

Halloween Cover Show

The Phoenix Theater presents its seventh annual Halloween Cover Show on Halloween weekend. The event will feature music from Metallica, Minor Threat, The Police, The Distillers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Ramones and Sublime. The show costs $10, welcomes all ages and is on Oct. 29. The doors open at 7:30 and the music starts at 8 p.m. at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. Purchase tickets on EventBrite, www.eventbrite.com.

SATURDAY

Foreverland - The Electrifying Tribute to Michael Jackson

First taking the stage in June 2009, Michael Jackson tribute band Foreverland could not predict his death just two weeks later. Since their formation they aim to honor the King of Pop by sharing his timeless music year after year. Don’t miss the tribute at the Mystic Theater in Petaluma on Oct. 29. The $27 show welcomes ages 21 and over, doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9.

SUNDAY

Pi Jacobs Trio

Singer and songwriter Pi Jacobs will play at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma on Oct. 30. Jacobs’ music is inspired by her upbringing in “The Land of Weed and Wine,” here in Northern California. She combines her roots-rock way and storytelling soul to create her music, drawing comparisons to Tom Waits, Dolly Parton and Lucinda Williams. Don’t miss an event of original Americana at 229 Water St. N. from 1-4 p.m.