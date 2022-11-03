FRIDAY

AZDZ with Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers

The Phoenix Theater presents an awesome evening of high voltage Rock ‘n Roll, with music group, AZDZ and special guest Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers. The evening of Rock ‘n Roll will take place on Nov. 4, at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. Doors will open at 8 and the music will start at 8:30 p.m. The show welcomes all ages and costs $15, purchase ticksts on https://www.eventbrite.com/ or at the door the night of.

FRIDAY

Melvin Seals & JGB

Catch Melvin Seals and band at the Mystic Theater, Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A longtime member of the Jerry Garcia Band, Seals continues its musical legacy through his music today. A strong presence in the industry for over 30 years, Seals has made a name for himself as a performer, producer and recording artist. Don’t miss the band, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m, $43 in advance, $48 day of, or $80 for both nights.

SATURDAY

The doRiaN Mode

The doRiaN Mode explores the Great American Songbook, dishing up vintage jazz, swinging R&B and soulful ballads. The band is comprised of founder, singer and bassist Dorian Bartley with Bob Johns on keyboard and trumpet, Tony Blake on drums and David Scott on tenor sax and vocals. Catch them at the Big Easy in Petaluma on Saturday, Nov. 5. The $10 show is from 7-10 p.m. at 128 American Alley. Call (707) 776-7163 for more information.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Jazz Trio

Enjoy jazz music in Petaluma, on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1-3:30 p.m. The free event outside of the Speakeasy features different jazz musicians—and sometimes it’s a quartet. Joining Chuck Sher this Sunday is Ken Cook on piano, Morris Acevedo on guitar and Michael Aragon on drums. Chuck Sher, a musician since 1970, self-published his first book in 1979, “The Improvisor's Bass Method,” the start of Sher Music Co. The company publishes jazz and Latin music. See Chuck live outdoors in a casual downtown setting.