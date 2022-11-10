FRIDAY

Still IL with Highway 12

Still IL, a tribute to The Smiths, is coming to Petaluma from Chicago, Illinois. Catch the band at the Big Easy on Nov. 11 from 8-11:30 p.m, where they will be joined with classic rock band, Highway 12. The $5 show at 128 American Alley welcomes ages 21 and over. Still IL will play a large set of music from The Smiths, The Cure, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Clash, The Jam and more.

FRIDAY

Tainted Love

San Francisco Bay Area’s own 80s tribute band, Tainted Love, will perform at the Mystic Theater in Petaluma. Tainted Love bring audiences all the hits from the greatest decade of pop music. The concert is on Nov. 11 at 9:30 p.m, doors at 8:30. Come dance and sing along to the songs you know and love! Tickets cost $25 for the 21 and over show, and can be purchased through the Mystic website, https://mystictheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Dead Lxve, BLOODHONEY, San Francisco Sound Experiment, Babyghost

The Phoenix Theater presents a night of many genres on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. The $10 show includes punk band, Dead Lxve, who have expanded to a new-age, pop/hard rock sound. Inspired by artists like Green Day and Blink-182, the trio push outside their boundaries to discover new possibilities of music. They’ll be joined by Sacramento pop/rock band, BLOODHONEY, psychedelic/alternative rock band, San Francisco Sound Experiment and singer/songwriter and musical activist, Babyghost.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Jazz Trio

Come enjoy jazz music in Petaluma on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-3:30 p.m. The free event outside of the Speakeasy features different jazz musicians—and sometimes it’s a quartet. Joining Chuck Sher is Barry Finnerty on guitar, Art Khu on piano, and Kendrick Freemen on the drums. Sher, a musician since 1970, self-published his first book in 1979, “The Improvisor's Bass Method,” the start of Sher Music Co. The company publishes jazz and Latin music.