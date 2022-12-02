FRIDAY

The Beguilers with The Jealous Zelig

The Big Easy in Petaluma presents an evening of jazz, soul, classical, rock, and country music combined. The Beguilers are excited to share the stage with The Jealous Zelig, the group labeled “the best band in Napa,” by Bohemian Magazine. Dance to some nostalgic and timeless tunes by The Beguilers, as well as performances by guest appearances. Catch these groups on Dec. 2 from 7-11 p.m. for only $5 at the door. 128 American Alley in Petaluma. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Spike Sykes and the Awesome Hotcakes

Just like the all time favorite breakfast food the band is named after, Spike Sykes and the Awesome Hotcakes bring buttery-smooth classic tunes that will hit the spot! Playing a combination of Soul, Swing, R&B and Jazz, Spike and his band have a sound like no other. Catch them at the Big Easy on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7-11 p.m. The show costs $10 at 128 American Alley in Petaluma. Come find out what “this kind of music,” is! BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Victims Family, Nasalrod, Mordred, The Choice

The Phoenix Theater presents an evening of punk, metal and rock with headlining band. Victims Family. The locally popular group will be joined by Nasalrod, Mordred and The Choice. Victims Family is a hardcore punk band founded in 1984 in Santa Rosa. Nasalrod is a Portland-based rock band and Mordred is a San Francisco funk metal/thrash metal band. Catch them on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. for this all ages show. $15 at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. ThePhoenixTheatre.com/

SUNDAY

Jerry’s Middle Finger

Jerry Garcia tribute band, Jerry’s Middle Finger, will play the Mystic Theater in Petaluma on Sunday, Dec. 4. Based in Los Angeles, this band celebrates and performs the music of the Jerry Garcia Band across the states. Don’t miss the music you know and love at the Mystic Theater. The show starts at 8 p.m, and doors open at 7. The show is open to audiences age 21 and over and costs $20. Purchase tickets through the MysticTheatre.com website.