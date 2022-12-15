FRIDAY

The English Beat

The English Beat is a British band formed in Birmingham, England, back in 1978. The Beat play a fusion of Latin, ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk rock music. Don’t miss the band at the Mystic Theater in Petaluma on Dec. 16. The show welcomes ages 21 and over and costs $33 in advance or $38 at the door. Doors open at 7:30 and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. at 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Baltazar the Band, Gas Money, Heretic

Balthazar is a Belgian indie pop/rock band with members from the areas of Kortrijk and Ghent. They are headlining at the Phoenix Theater on Friday, Dec. 16, along with bands Gas Money and Heretic. $10. All ages. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. You can buy your tickets ahead of time on Eventbrite, or night of the show at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. BigEasyPetaluma.com

Secret Lives

Secret Lives is a four-piece rock ‘n roll group from Marin County. The band was founded by lead guitarist and singer Gene Immendorf. Secret Lives brings a mix of hard-rocking originals and crowd favorite covers, with something for everyone. Catch the band on Saturday, Dec. 17 outside of the Speakeasy in Petaluma. The free show is from 7:30-11 p.m. at 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on Sunday, Dec. 18. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Head to 128 American Alley in Petaluma, from 7-11 p.m. The popular twice-a-month evening brings the community together to dance and play and sing the blues. BigEasyPetaluma.com.