Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

The Soulshake

This popular Northern California-based reggae/rock band will be spreading good vibes through their memorable, entertaining and wholly danceable music at downtown Petaluma’s Brewster’s Beer Garden. Brewster’s Beer Garden. Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5-8 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

Levi Lloyd

Veteran blues guitarist and vocalist Levi Lloyd has played with B.B. King and John Lee Hooker and with his well-worn '68 Les Paul guitar has toured the world as the guitarist for the legendary Joe Louis Walker. On Friday, Oct. 29, Levi brings some of the Bay Area’s best musicians to the deck at Riverfront Cafe, from 5-7:30 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. www.riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.

2021 Halloween Covers Show at the Phoenix

For the sixth year, the Phoneix presents its annual Halloween Covers Show, featuring local bands taking turns playing amazing covers of tunes from bands that inspire them. Expect to see The Happys playing the music of The Offspring, Moms with Bangs playing Ty Segall & The Muggers, Tisha Coates, of Moon Sick, playing the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ashley Allred and friends playing Blondie, and many more. Friday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m. $10. Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry. 21 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

Dave Hooper & Phil Lawrence

Petaluma’s Aqus Cafe welcomes Hooper & Lawrence, an all-acoustic trio playing Americana, folk, bluegrass, blues and country. Appearing Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m., the threesome will perform an upbeat, highly-personal blend of cover tunes and cleverly crafted originals. Free. 189 H St. Aqus.com.

SUNDAY

Dirty Cello

Petaluma favorites Dirty Cello are hard to describe, apart from saying that a cello (played in ways you won’t quite believe) is involved, and the range of music takes the word eclectic and supercharges it to meltdown levels of energy and invention. Check them out on Sunday, Oct. 31, at Brewster’s Beer Garden (229 Water Street) between 1-4 p.m. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.