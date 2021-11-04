Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Dead Roses

Playing stripped-down, wholly infectious tunes from the Grateful Dead, the Sonoma County-based Dead Roses (formerly Dead Bugs) are looking to spread the love and get folks dancing to familiar tunes and some deep-catalog stuff you may have forgotten but will be happy to hear again. Ride the vibe this weekend at Lagunitas Brewing Company on Thursday, Nov. 4, 4:20 p.m. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

Paul Thorn

The last time the acclaimed blues-gospel songwriter Paul Thorn visited Petaluma, he told the Argus-Courier, “I want to be some kind of a light, even if it’s just a small light.” Thorn’s fans will get to see that light on Friday, Nov. 5, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Pete Floyd

From the Dark Side of the Moon to The Wall, with some Animals thrown in for good measure, Petaluma’s popular tribute band Pete Floyd will bring the best of Pink Floyd complete with a mind-blowing laser show. Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. $20. 21+ as beer and wine will be for sale. Proof of vax or negative test required. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Pipeline Vocal Project

Presenting a tuneful program titled The Retro Pop Show, Alaska’s Pipeline Vocal Project is a contemporary a capella ensemble featuring Adriana Latinio (American Idol 10), with Molly Dieni and Lisa Hawkins. Songs include “Sweet Caroline,” “Summertime” and “Everybody Wants to Be a Cat.” Sunday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. CinnabarTheater.com.