Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Michelle Lambert

Rising star Michelle Lambert will entertain guests at Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden from 4:30-7 p.m. The sensational pop-influenced violinist and singer-songwriter has toured from coast to coast, and her single “Come to Me” reached No. 1 on indie radio stations. The Great Petaluma Mill, 6 N. Petaluma Blvd. Reservations required. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FRIDAY

Kolohe Kai

For over a decade, Kolohe Kai has claimed a top spot among the most popular Pacific Island Reggae artists from Hawaii, fronted by Oahu-born ukulele artist Roman De Peralta. Friday, Nov. 5, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Witchmelter

The local heavy metal band Witchmelter headlines a show designed to blow the roof off of the Phoenix Theater. Also on the bill is Iron Front, Scythe and Close Friends. This is an all ages show. Saturday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. Proof of vax or negative test required. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Reckless Kelly

For almost a quarter-century, the band known as Reckless Kelly has rampaged across the roots/Americana landscape with its maximum-energy approach to folk music, grounded in expert musicianship and raw grit-tinged intelligence. Sunday, Nov. 13, 8:30 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.). Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $22. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.