Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Michelle Lambert

A pop-influenced violinist and singer-songwriter, Michelle Lambert will entertain guests at Adobe Road Winery’s magical outdoor wine garden from 4:30-7 p.m., Thursday, November 18. Lambert has toured from coast to coast, including an appearance last month at Berkeley’s Back Room. Lamber’ts Adobe Road Winery performance takes place at The Great Petaluma Mill, 6 N. Petaluma Blvd. Reservations required. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FRIDAY

The Familiar Strangers

The Familiar Strangers Band play what they call “an Americana grab bag of music,” from western swing, country and Gypsy jazz to bluegrass, folk and blues. Known for their friendly banter and willingness to take requests the Strangers now play the first and third Friday of every month at 8 p.m. Free. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove.

SATURDAY

An Evening with Y&T

The legendarily hard-rocking Bay Area metal band Y&T comes to Petaluma for two nights. This is the band that reportedly inspired drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica to become a musican. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.