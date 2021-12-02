Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Spike Sykes and the Awesome Hotcakes

Much like the fluffy breakfast staple for which his band is named, the tunes that Sonoma County musician Spike Sykes serves up are rich, tasty, buttery smooth and thoroughly addictive. Playing a classic combination of soul, swing, rhythm & blues and jazz, Spike and company perform Friday, Dec. 3, from 7:30-10 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley.

SATURDAY

Heavy Metal benefit for Toys for Tots

Oakland’s royally rocking heavy-metal progressive band King Nexus will join Dragons Blood and The Just Project for a huge all-ages night of music and holiday generosity on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 8 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $10 plus a new unwrapped toy. Vax or negative test required. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Jerry’s Middle Finger

Celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia, the Grateful Dead and The Jerry Garcia Band, the Los Angeles-based tribute ensemble Jerry’s Middle Finger brings its energetic road show to Petaluma. Sunday, Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $20 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.