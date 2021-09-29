Editors’ Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Levi Loyd

The veteran blues guitarist-singer Levi Lloyd, who has played alongside B.B. King, John Lee Hooker and Joe Louis Walker, brings his legendary (and well-worn) '68 Les Paul guitar back to Brewster’s Beer Garden in downtown Petaluma on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5-8 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

Warning? Elderly Abuse and Hellbound

We just love the sheer audacious energy of the band names that often appear on the marquee. These three hard-rocking metal bands are a perfect example. Friday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. at the the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. All tickets $10 Proof of vax or negative COVID-19 test required. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

Tainted Love

Like a seven-person human time-machine permanently dialed into the ‘80s, Tainted Love delivers iconic hit songs from the likes of Journey, Simple Minds and Rick Springfield, along with great dance moves and mind-blowing video. Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blivd. Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9:30 p.m. (Doors at 8:30 p.m.). Tickets $22.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Sonoma County’s acclaimed jazz man Chuck Sher will be bringing some “Playing some ”hip, state-of-the-art“ Latin jazz to Petaluma’s Putnam Plaza this Sunday, Oct. 3. from 1-3:30 p.m. His ever-changing roster of all-stars will include Doug Morton on keyboards, Bob Afifi on flute, Bryan Bowman on drums, and Sher himself on bass.