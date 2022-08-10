Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Stella Heath & Bandjango Collectif Trio

Bandjango Collectif is a wild-around-the-edges experience, melding French Gypsy Jazz & Chanson, New Orleans Jazz, Global Traditionals and Folk, fronted by the acclaimed vocalist Stella Heath. With their French-inspired global panoply of sounds spotlighting Heath’s magnetic vocals and the band’s tight rhythms, they will transport you to a musical wonderland. Aug. 12 from 5:30 -7 p.m. Riverfront Cafe, 224 B St., in Petaluma. For more information about the free event, call (707) 347-5147.

A Benefit for SAY: Echolyptus, OK, Doctor Crow, Simone Mosely

The Phoenix Theater is hosting a Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) benefit, with bands Echolyptus, OK, Doctor Crow and Simone Mosely. SAY’s mission to keep teens off the street began 50 years ago, providing housing, counseling and career services to youth and Sonoma County families. The benefit on Aug. 12 welcomes all ages and starts at 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m. 201 Washington St, purchase $10 tickets at EventBrite.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on Aug. 14. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Located at 128 American Alley in Petaluma from 7-11 p.m. The evening will provide a stage for those in need of one and bring the community together to dance and play.

Sinbuenos, Warning?, George Crustanza, Laguna Screech

The North Bay Pyrate Punx present Sinbuenos, Warning?, George Crustanza and Laguna Screech at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. If you’re a punk rock fan, don’t miss this evening of local bands at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. The all ages show costs $10 and tickets can be purchased online at EventBrite or evening of at the door. The music starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7:30.