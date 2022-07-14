Editor’s picks: this weekend’s best music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

The Haas Family Hootenanny

The Haas family has been entertaining folks in Petaluma for over a decade. Aaron (with a doctorate in classical guitar and impressive lead ukulele chops), Hanna (an internationally touring singer-songwriter), Katie (an ensemble singer at Cinnabar) and Al (a singer songwriter with numerous local bands) play an eclectic mix of old swing, classical and original pieces that are sure to offer something enjoyable for everyone. Riverfront Cafe, 224 B St., 5:30- 8 p.m. Riverfrontcafeca.com.

FRIDAY

Honey Disposition

Catch Honey Disposition at the Big Easy on July 15 from 7-10 p.m. The musical duo of Elizabeth Boaz and Alex Michels formed while studying music in Seattle and have since created their upcoming album, “Sunny Inhibition.” They came together to use music as a platform for cultivating community, calling for change, and sharing their passion. Don’t miss the special event with guest Amanda Addleman all the way from New York, at 128 American Alley, Petaluma, $10 tickets.

SATURDAY

TooMuchDog, Everything Band, Most Fried, The Selkies

Don’t miss a night of folk rock, indie rock and skate rock at the Phoenix Theater on July 16. Most Fried is a Berkeley based alternative rock band creating content with important messages. The Selkies are an all girl Folk rock band based in West Marin, Everything Band is an indie rock band based in Marin County. Come support Bay Area artists, doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. The all-ages show costs $10.

SUNDAY

Aly Rose Trio

Catch Sonoma County music group, the Aly Rose Trio, at Brewster’s Beer Garden. The live music is on July 17, from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Water St., Petaluma. The group brings a mix of various musical tastes and styles with covers and original content. They describe themselves as a neo-soul cover band with a focus on jazz pop fusion. Don’t miss the bluesy tunes, a perfect outing for a Sunday afternoon that pairs beautifully with a cold beer. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.