FRIDAY

Men of Worth

The acclaimed Celtic folk music duo Men of Worth returns to Petaluma, this time to the Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Ave.) on Friday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. Scotsman Donnie Macdonald and Irishman James Keigher follow a simple approach, sticking to tradition, remaining true to the music and story. Their shows are a clever combination of laughs, tunes and stories. $25. Menofworth.com.

SATURDAY

Coco Montoya

Blues guitarist Coco Montoya plays the Mystic Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 8:30 p.m. The former member of John Mayall and The Bluesbreakers broke into his solo career in the 1990s. Unusual for a guitarist, the left-hander plays an “upside-down right-handed guitar,” and has made quite a name for himself doing so. Tickets $30. 21 Petaluma Bl. North (707) 765-2121. mystictheatre.com.

Matty and the Breakers at the Phoenix

Matty and the Breakers will play the Phoenix Theater on Saturday, Jan. 13. The opening bands are Jackie Clementine and the Isolationists. The show starts at 8 p.m. All ages welcome. $12. The Phoenix Theater (201 E. Washington St.). ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Every Sunday, the Big Easy hosts a free jam night for fans and players of the blues. The audience will be treated to iconic classics as well as new material in the inexhaustible genre. The show begins at 7 p.m. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.