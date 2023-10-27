Eight scary stories to thrill and chill you

When I travel back to that town, I hear in the wind their moans and pleas for help, and others have sworn they hear it also. At night, I wake up and I can almost feel the dismembered hands of those poor kids dragging their bony fingers across my face.

Every fall around Halloween, more silent wind chimes mysteriously appear around town. Who can say what madness drives someone to hang these chimes on porches in the dead of night?

SECOND PLACE

‘Moonlight Bones’

By Lynn Levy

[NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: This story feels like it came from an experienced writer that really knows how to paint a picture for the reader! The vivid imagery and nice pacing make it a great read.]

Rose wanted a dog far more than she wanted a baby brother, but no one much cared what Rose thought.

“When I want your opinion, I’ll ask for it,” Ma said at least twice a day, and thrice on Sundays.

When it got bad, Rose would get sent to sit in the root cellar and have a think. Pa’d look sadly at her as she passed him by, but he never said a word. Rose couldn’t tell if Pa's look meant he felt sorry for her punishment or sorry that she hadn’t yet learned how not to cross Ma, or sorry that Rose was what he’d gotten saddled with for a daughter.

Down she’d go to the nook between the piles of potatoes and carrots and hard, dry little apples, where there were always a few spiders, and there she’d settle in. She did have a think. Mostly she thought about her terrible luck in being born to these particular parents, who seemed to have no use for her — a feeling that had taken no time at all to become mutual.

But after a while, she’d find herself thinking about how nice it would be to have a dog.

A dog would be her friend, and loyal to her, and growl softly in the back of its throat, the hair on its neck bristling just a bit, when anyone was mean to her. Down in the root cellar, Rose could almost see it, insubstantial as the glowing spots her eyes made in the dark. Its two red eyes were the only thing she could see clearly, but never straight on — always a little to the side of her vision.

The dog vanished whenever Ma or Pa opened the cellar door and called her out again, the slice of light stinging her eyes and sending the dog away, back into the shadows it was made from.

The ground was getting cold and hard on the night in October when no one called her back. She could tell the moon had risen by the thin line of blue at the bottom of the cellar door, and her breath rose in little white puffs. The puffs coalesced and then the dog was there, made of fog, with moonlight bones.

But its tongue was warm on her cheek and she threw an arm around its neck and nuzzled into it.

In the morning, Ma and Pa found the cellar empty.

A hundred years later, trenching to bring in the newfangled gas line, they found the skeletons -- the bones of a child, wrapped lovingly around a dog.

THIRD PLACE

‘Mr. Hogg’s Annual Camping Trip’

By Julie Wilder-Sherman

[NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: I love a classic revenge tale and this one delivers. I give the author credit for creating some great suspense in such a short story. A good, tense ride.WARNING: This fictional story contains violent images and may not be appropriate for small children.]

“Do you like bacon?” Mr. Hogg asked Joey.

“Oh yes, yes!” Joey exclaimed jumping up and down. “I love bacon! Extra crispy!”

“Oh good,” Mr. Hogg replied, grinning widely. “We want to make sure everyone enjoys their breakfasts when we go on our annual Halloween camping trip.”

The Hogg family had moved across the street from Joey the previous year. Joey and Harry Hogg had become fast friends, spending the night at each other’s houses, watching TV shows together, sharing secrets, and planning pranks. The two 9-year-olds were mischievous and inseparable.

Joey was excited to join Harry and Mr. Hogg on their annual campout in the forest. No KOA for them! This was going to be real camping, roughing it without cabins or ready-made trails for walking. They were going deep into the woods where there would be no one else, no convenience stores, not even toilets. Joey was ready for the adventure.

The Hogg’s minivan packed, Joey hopped eagerly from one foot to another, anxious to get going. He and Harry played car games until it became too dark to see. They drove until the sun was gone and the dirt road turned inky black. Only the car’s headlamps provided light.

Mr. Hogg let the car roll to a stop. He turned off the lights and sat there in blackness. Harry grew silent when the car stopped, placed his hands in his lap, and looked down.

“Hey, Mr. Hogg?” Joey asked. “This is really dark. Should we turn on some lights to put up the tent?