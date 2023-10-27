Eight scary stories to thrill and chill you

Annual Halloween fiction contest winners bring scares, shivers and nervous giggles|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 27, 2023, 7:19AM
Updated 5 hours ago

About this year’s judge

Adam Weis is a native Petaluman and Casa Grande High School graduate. Adam’s love of fiction and film brought him to Chico State University to study English and Screenwriting. After graduating, he co-wrote the horror film, “The Hamiltons,” which follows a young family of siblings who try to navigate life after the death of their parents, all while holding some very dark secrets. The production takes place in various locations around Petaluma.

“The Hamiltons” won multiple festival awards, including the “Gold Vision” Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for “"most innovative and unique film with an inspiring and groundbreaking vision." It was screened in 500 theaters nationwide as part of After Dark Horrorfest’s “Eight Films to Die For” and distributed by Lionsgate Films.

Some of Adam’s other writing credits include the black comedy “A Beginner’s Guide to Snuff,” supernatural horror “The Violent Kind,” and the teenage thriller “Star Light.”

Adam currently lives in Petaluma with his wife Clara, daughter Juliana, and three cats Tank, Dalton and River.

Since October of 2017, the Argus-Courier has annually put out the call for short scary fiction pieces, asking you to conjure up unique, original flights of fantasy and horror. Without fail, your stories have come sailing in. This year, inspired by the visual prompts of 11 grasping hands emerging from am opening in a barn wall, a malevolently hovering pig-faced figure in the dark and a skeletal dog (wearing a red bow-tie) in a misty graveyard, local writers have once again delivered the goods. We received dozens of tales from writers young and old, 25 entries all together.

According to guest judge (and award-winning horror screenwriter) Adam Weis, it was no easy task whittling them down to a First, Second and Third place winner, plus a Runner Up.

Adam Weis, screenwriter and the 2023 Scary Stories Contest judge. (Photo courtesy of Adam Weis)
Adam Weis, screenwriter and the 2023 Scary Stories Contest judge. (Photo courtesy of Adam Weis)

“I really enjoyed judging this competition,” said Weis. “It was incredibly tough to choose the winners with so many different and effective writing styles to choose from, so I had to go with the stories that spoke directly to me. I was blown away by the quality of stories submitted by children and feel inspired to tackle some new stories of my own.”

Our editorial staff has added two special “Honorable Mentions,” and Community Editor David Templeton added two more Editor’s Picks for a nice even total of eight stories.

Unfortunately, that leaves out a few genuine gems, like Emily Cho’s surreal nightmare “Pigs,” Tea Walker’s delightfully meta “The Story,” Gabby Lohse’s unexpectedly heartwarming “The Keeper of the Bones” and Zahra Dove effectively eerie cautionary tale “Hands.”

Thanks to all of you who took the time to think up, write and share your fiendish creations. You made us shiver, squirm, laugh and turn on the lights the next time we entered a darkened room.

Here are the seven stories we’ve chose to share with our readers this year. Some of them are genuinely gruesome, and one or two are not for the squeamish or younger children, so proceed with caution.

Oh. And happy Halloween.

FIRST PLACE

‘The Soughing Chimes of Oak Valley’

By Hal Wien

[NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: I was immediately drawn into the story with the thought-provoking pondering of “silent wind chimes,” and it kept me engaged with a quick transition into a feeling of immediate danger for the main character. It’s a tight and scary story. WARNING: This fictional story contains violent images and may not be appropriate for small children.]

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

There is a tradition in my hometown where silent wind chimes are hung in autumn. Some say it started because old man Hammond couldn’t stand the clatter, or maybe he was deaf and was envious that others could hear wind chimes, so he started making silent ones.

I have a different theory. And my hands are shaking as I recall this story.

When I was 15, in the middle of class this kid named Alan suddenly shrieked, to nobody in particular, “I’ll tie you up and chop off your hands like the others if you say that again!”

We all thought he was troubled but harmless. That’s what we all thought.

One day while I was walking home from school along a dry creek bed, Alan stepped out from some bushes, knife in hand, and told me to give him money. I froze, and stammered that I didn’t have any.

Moving his knife to my face, he told me to head up the hill with him, up to old man Hammond’s abandoned cabin. It wasn’t far from the neighborhood houses, but people stayed away because of the battered “no trespassing” signs on the barbed wire fence surrounding the overgrown property. No one had lived there since Hammond died.

We made our way through a hole in the fence, and came to the run-down cabin. Alan told me to go in, but I froze when I thought I heard muffled groans coming from inside. Pressing his knife against me, he demanded I keep going. I felt a huge lump surge inside my chest when I saw a row of human hands hanging by strings along the porch like eerie, silent wind chimes. Maybe I just imagined them, but I panicked and ran, knocking Alan over. And I didn’t look back. I heard him yelling “If you tell anyone, I’m gonna kill you!”

And I believed it.

I never told anyone, partly because I’m not sure exactly what I saw or heard, and partly because I took Alan’s threat seriously. This is a decision I deeply regret now.

Alan disappeared after that day.

Although I was relieved, I was still haunted by the vision of the dangling severed hands and memories (imaginings?) of people who might have been tied up in that cabin, and I didn’t help them. A year later, I read a newspaper article about the anniversary of when three boys went missing and were never found.

When I travel back to that town, I hear in the wind their moans and pleas for help, and others have sworn they hear it also. At night, I wake up and I can almost feel the dismembered hands of those poor kids dragging their bony fingers across my face.

Every fall around Halloween, more silent wind chimes mysteriously appear around town. Who can say what madness drives someone to hang these chimes on porches in the dead of night?

SECOND PLACE

‘Moonlight Bones’

By Lynn Levy

[NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: This story feels like it came from an experienced writer that really knows how to paint a picture for the reader! The vivid imagery and nice pacing make it a great read.]

Rose wanted a dog far more than she wanted a baby brother, but no one much cared what Rose thought.

“When I want your opinion, I’ll ask for it,” Ma said at least twice a day, and thrice on Sundays.

When it got bad, Rose would get sent to sit in the root cellar and have a think. Pa’d look sadly at her as she passed him by, but he never said a word. Rose couldn’t tell if Pa's look meant he felt sorry for her punishment or sorry that she hadn’t yet learned how not to cross Ma, or sorry that Rose was what he’d gotten saddled with for a daughter.

Down she’d go to the nook between the piles of potatoes and carrots and hard, dry little apples, where there were always a few spiders, and there she’d settle in. She did have a think. Mostly she thought about her terrible luck in being born to these particular parents, who seemed to have no use for her — a feeling that had taken no time at all to become mutual.

But after a while, she’d find herself thinking about how nice it would be to have a dog.

A dog would be her friend, and loyal to her, and growl softly in the back of its throat, the hair on its neck bristling just a bit, when anyone was mean to her. Down in the root cellar, Rose could almost see it, insubstantial as the glowing spots her eyes made in the dark. Its two red eyes were the only thing she could see clearly, but never straight on — always a little to the side of her vision.

The dog vanished whenever Ma or Pa opened the cellar door and called her out again, the slice of light stinging her eyes and sending the dog away, back into the shadows it was made from.

The ground was getting cold and hard on the night in October when no one called her back. She could tell the moon had risen by the thin line of blue at the bottom of the cellar door, and her breath rose in little white puffs. The puffs coalesced and then the dog was there, made of fog, with moonlight bones.

But its tongue was warm on her cheek and she threw an arm around its neck and nuzzled into it.

In the morning, Ma and Pa found the cellar empty.

A hundred years later, trenching to bring in the newfangled gas line, they found the skeletons -- the bones of a child, wrapped lovingly around a dog.

THIRD PLACE

‘Mr. Hogg’s Annual Camping Trip’

By Julie Wilder-Sherman

[NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: I love a classic revenge tale and this one delivers. I give the author credit for creating some great suspense in such a short story. A good, tense ride.WARNING: This fictional story contains violent images and may not be appropriate for small children.]

“Do you like bacon?” Mr. Hogg asked Joey.

“Oh yes, yes!” Joey exclaimed jumping up and down. “I love bacon! Extra crispy!”

“Oh good,” Mr. Hogg replied, grinning widely. “We want to make sure everyone enjoys their breakfasts when we go on our annual Halloween camping trip.”

The Hogg family had moved across the street from Joey the previous year. Joey and Harry Hogg had become fast friends, spending the night at each other’s houses, watching TV shows together, sharing secrets, and planning pranks. The two 9-year-olds were mischievous and inseparable.

Joey was excited to join Harry and Mr. Hogg on their annual campout in the forest. No KOA for them! This was going to be real camping, roughing it without cabins or ready-made trails for walking. They were going deep into the woods where there would be no one else, no convenience stores, not even toilets. Joey was ready for the adventure.

The Hogg’s minivan packed, Joey hopped eagerly from one foot to another, anxious to get going. He and Harry played car games until it became too dark to see. They drove until the sun was gone and the dirt road turned inky black. Only the car’s headlamps provided light.

Mr. Hogg let the car roll to a stop. He turned off the lights and sat there in blackness. Harry grew silent when the car stopped, placed his hands in his lap, and looked down.

“Hey, Mr. Hogg?” Joey asked. “This is really dark. Should we turn on some lights to put up the tent?

Mr. Hogg grunted, then snorted, then started to laugh with a high pitch squeal.

“Harry, what’s going on?” Joey asked. Harry sat silently.

Mr. Hogg snorted, then asked, “You like bacon, Joey?” His voice was different. It was raspy and guttural, not like he usually sounded.

Joey sat frozen in fear. Why was he asking him that? Why wasn’t Harry looking at him? Why were they sitting here in the dark? Joey felt sweat trickle down the side of his face, his back become sticky. Something wasn’t right. This was scary.

“Mr. Hogg, I want to go home,” Joey said in a quivery voice.

No one moved. Mr. Hogg sat looking straight ahead, Harry’s face still downward, his eyes open, staring at his lap.

“Harry,” Joey cried, “this isn’t funny. This is not a good prank. I’m scared. I want to go home.”

“I’m sorry,“ Harry muttered without looking up.

“You won’t be going home, Joey,” Mr. Hogg said. “We’re going to eat bacon. Extra crispy.” He swung his head around and Joey screamed when he saw the giant pig head staring at him. Mr. Hogg pulled a knife up and over the seat then squealed in delight as he sliced off Joey’s hand. The child shrieked in terror and pain. “We like bacon, too, Joey,” Mr. Hogg grunted. “Human bacon. Harry, start the fire.”

RUNNER-UP

‘The Skele-Dog’

By Nadine Dove-Petrigh, age 8

[NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: Kudos to Nadine! I’m so impressed with her storytelling skills! She has a sense of tone and intrigue beyond her years.]

It all started on October 31.

I was walking my dog, Fang, by Shadow Hill Cemetery. Suddenly, Fang saw a squirrel, and he broke out of his leash to go chasing after it. I decided not to follow him, because I probably would not catch up to him. So, I went home and told my mom what had happened. When I got home and told her, she said that we should first try to look for Fang. If we can't find him, then we should start making ‘lost’ signs and telling the neighbors.

Five minutes later …

“Fangg!!!! Where are you? Mom, I can’t find Fang!”

If you are wondering why Fang is named “Fang,” here is your answer.

We [my family] got Fang on Halloween and Fang is a Halloween-themed name.

[If you know what I mean.]

Later that night …

“We have about 17 copies left to hang up. We should finish hanging them up and then go home and eat dinner,” I declared.

Sadly, there was no sign of Fang anywhere and none of the neighbors we asked had seen him.

The next day ...

“Honey, I am going to take you out to ice cream. Sorry about yesterday, but Fang might show up today,” my mom reassured me.

“Okay, thanks!” I said. (I Think my mom felt sorry for me.)

On the way to the ice cream parlor, I thought I heard Fang’s bark. I turned around, but all I could see was a white mist …

At the ice cream parlor, I ordered a mint-chip cone.

“Mom, I am tired and am ready to go to bed. Can we go home?” I asked.

“Okay,” Mom said.

Back home …

That night, I had the strangest dream where I heard Fang’s bark and could hear him whimpering. I could understand it and he sounded scared. He then started talking to me in my dream and said, “Come meet me at the graveyard.”

The next day …

“Mom, I am going to check Shadow Hill Cemetery one more time,” I told her.

“Ok,” she said.

I wonder why I got that dream?

Five minutes later, there in the graveyard was Fang.

But he looked like this ...

HONORABLE MENTION

‘The Curious Tale of Victoria Webster’

By Bob Canning

[NOTE FROM THE EDITORS: Going more for satirical humor than actual scares, Bob Canning’s enjoyably farcical tale deserves honorable mention for its sly use of Petaluma landmarks and institutions (including the Argus-Courier) and the playful variations on a few recognizable local names. Plus, its final numerical twist is wickedly delicious.]

Victoria Webster’s talent with a camera earned her the title, “Petaluma’s First Lady of the Lens,” for it was rumored she was blessed with The Third Eye and her stunning images were inspired by a lesser-known Greek muse, Clickgrafia.

Her 1889 portrait of Janus, a two-headed sheep, both impressed and revolted readers of the Petaluma Daily Argus. Still, it was her ability to get her subject (subjects?) to smile, albeit sheepishly, that amazed one and all.

In her youth, Victoria was bewitchingly flirtatious, and now in her middle years she had become a saucy suffragette. That became evident one October afternoon in 1903, when David Tempest, a toothsome young cub reporter for the Argus, drove up to her house on Oak Hill Road in his Model-T for an exclusive interview.

Victoria welcomed him, fluttering her eyes and purring, “Care for a glass of my homemade elderberry wine?”

“Yes,” young Tempest responded without hesitation. Which was curious as he was a devout Mormon and detested the taste of alcohol.

“Are animals like Janus your favorite subject to photograph?” he slurred over his second glass.

“Actually, ghosts are my favorite. Ghosts are extremely shy creatures. That’s why you never see them.”

“But ghosts don’t exist.”

“Silly boy,” she cackled. “I see them every day right across the street. Oak Hill Park hasn’t always been a park, you know. ‘Twas a cemetery for many years.” Tempest gave her a look that decades later would translate to “D’oh!”

She leaned into him, her voice now grave. “There are still bodies there, because not everybody could be moved, either for lack of funds, or lack of family left to do so. Just last week, another body was found, intact, except for his ... missing hand.”

Then she whispered, “Let me see your hand.”

He held out his hand and she studied his palm closely. “Your love line is exquisite ... Care to spend the night?”

“Yes,” Tempest responded, again without hesitation.

Which was curious as he was a virgin. With the opposite sex. In the morning, a torpid Tempest studied a curious photograph on Victoria’s bedroom wall.

“Ten human hands gripping a picture frame,” he noted, stepping into his trousers. “Pray tell, what do they signify?”

“Evenhandedness,” she intoned, as she arranged her long, gray-streaked hair in order to cover her hump. “Women deserve equality, the right to vote, to hold public office. Men don’t want egalitarianism for women, they want voiceless sheep. Ergo, that picture is an inaccurate representation. You may leave now. It’s time for my morning levitation.”

Tempest tried to re-knot his necktie but found it difficult to do with one bloody stump. His heavy eyes silently entreated Victoria, and she obliged, knotting his tie for him.

“Thanks,” he said lethargically, “and thank you for the curiously strong wine.”

She guided him out of her house and watched him stagger and fall dead on the lawn of Oak Hill Park.

Time to rephotograph the photograph.

“Eleven hands.” She nodded. “Now that imbalance will be far more symbolic.”

KIDS’ HONORABLE MENTION

‘The Pets’ Revenge’

By Sorsha Walker, age 10

[NOTE FROM THE EDITORS: We couldn’t stop smiling while reading Sorsha Walker’s giddy and fun revenge story. There is a contagious delight to this tale that we found irresistible.]

There was once a guy named Steve who died and left his money and his house to his pets, a cat that was as black as night and a dog that was as gray as an overcast sky.

One day, an evil relative (his name was actually EvilGuy) said, “Oh my god! Steve left his money and his house to his PETS? Since I’m Steve’s only living relative, I should get the money and the house!”

And so he did, because the pets couldn't object.

EvilGuy always had a deep hatred for animals, so he kicked the cat (her name was Midnight) and the dog (Smoke) out of the house to live on the streets and starve.

On one especially dark and stormy night, Smoke was out looking for food when a sudden flash of blinding light tore across his vision. The next thing he knew, the storm was gone and it was sunny. Smoke suddenly felt cold and then he realized why. He was a skeleton!

Smoke had a plan. He decided to find Midnight and tell her.

Midnight had gone looking for Smoke and didn’t know that he had been struck by lightning and had turned into a skeleton, so when she saw the dog, she fled in terror.

Finally, Smoke caught up with Midnight, explained what happened, and told her his plan.

The plan was pretty simple. They would go to EvilGuy’s house at midnight and then scratch on the door and make eerie sounds, scaring EvilGuy and causing him to run away.

“And tomorrow is Halloween,” Midnight added.

At 11:59 p.m. the next day, Midnight and Smoke were waiting outside EvilGuy’s house when the clock finally struck midnight. Shortly after, Midnight and Smoke began scratching on the door.

But EvilGuy was nowhere to be seen.

By 1 a.m. in the morning, Midnight and Smoke finally decided to break into the house. They checked the place where EvilGuy slept. No EvilGuy. They checked everywhere but there was no EvilGuy to be found.

They eventually gave up and went away.

Many nights later, when Midnight and Smoke were looking for food, they heard a strange sound coming from EvilGuy’s yard, so they decided to investigate. There they saw, to their horror, EvilGuy in a pig mask burying a dead body!

They jumped out of the bush that they were hiding in and clawed EvilGuy’s face. EvilGuy screamed and ran away only to trip on a rock and fall on some knives, that were randomly on the ground, and die.

Midnight and Smoke said at the same time, “EvilGuy killed a lot of people only to die because of a rock?”

Midnight said, “Well, I guess the house is ours now, but we have to bury EvilGuy and the guy he killed.”

And so they did.

The End

EDITOR’S PICK

‘Violet Beauty’

By Kristen Welch

[NOTE FROM THE EDITOR: I love a good nasty fairy tale, and that’s what Kristen Welch offers in this tight, wonderfully-written fable about a vain girl who learns a lesson the hard way.]

In a small village on the edge of an immense, dark forest, lived a reclusive old woman. She covered her stooped, tired shoulders with a faded old cloak that smelled of the damp forest floor. She avoided others, but she was respected as a skilled mushroom forager, who traded her finds with the villagers for coins or goods.

They could have gathered their own mushrooms, plentiful in the cold, wet woods, but they dared not, as years before, a beloved village family had mistakenly included a poisonous fungi in their meal, and they all sickened, suffered, and perished. Fearful of repeating that fateful mistake, they relied upon the old woman for safe mushrooms and herbs to flavor and fortify their soups and stews.

Also in this village lived a beautiful young girl. Her enchanting looks became more alluring each year. Showered with attention and compliments, she was always given the first turn in a game, the last morsel of meat, and the largest slice of cake, so she grew to be vain, greedy and unkind to others ‒ including the old woman.

When she passed by, the girl would snicker and sneer and toss rocks in her path. She would taunt the old woman when her mother could not hear, as devilish children do.

She would whisper, “You’re a pig who digs for truffles!” and chant, “You’re a wild boar!” and cackle, “Your cloak smells like the hide of a rotten hog!”

One day, the cupboard bare, the girl was given a precious coin for mushrooms. But on the way, she used the coin to buy an old mirror from a traveling peddler. She told the old woman she’d lost her money, and begged her for wine caps and puffballs, promising she would now be kind.

The woman did not want the girl’s family to go hungry. As she filled the basket, the girl crouched towards a pile of purplish, seashell shapes, demanding they be included.

The old woman firmly warned, “You can not have these. They are Violet Beauties. A tiny bite might make your hair shine, your teeth sparkle and your skin glow, but too much will make your ears stretch, nose stout and voice shrill.”

As the girl stood, she slyly stuffed a handful of the violet mushrooms into her sleeve, grabbed the basket and ran, yelling, “Don’t tell me what to do, mossy old swine!”

The old woman, weary of the abuse, muttered, “I am not the one who is a swine.”

That night, the girl took a nibble of the Violet Beauty, knowing it would make her even more exquisite. She looked into her blurry mirror and saw no change. She took more small bites, until she had devoured it all. Disgruntled and disappointed, she hid the mirror and went to sleep.

The next morning, the old woman suddenly heard something from down the lane. It was screaming. No. It was … SQUEALING.

The old woman sipped her tea, and grinned.

EDITOR’S PICK

‘Hands in the Window’

By Bill Hanson

[NOTE FROM THE EDITOR: If there were a special effort award it would go to Bill Hanson who, in addition to this story, submitted two others, one for each of this year’s prompts. In this propulsive little piece, the power is in the details, leading up to a satisfyingly creepy conclusion.]

Marcy shivered as her skin prickled. Her mind struggled to the surface of a deep, dreamless sleep. Her eyelids refused to open, as if glued shut. Her arms seemed unable to move, somehow trapped. A painful headache hung like an oppressive weight inside her head, pressing against the gradual awareness of her conscious mind.

Again she shivered.

What is going on? Why can’t I open my eyes? Did I leave the window open all night? Is it winter? No, I remember now, it is Fall and unseasonably warm, we were at the lake. Slowly, she realized she was upside down. This has to be why my head aches.

Marcy called out, “Help.” No sound came. Trying again, no change. Her tongue had become a huge, lifeless, dry mass in a sticky mouth and a throat that was parched. She became very worried, this was beyond any nightmare experience she ever had. It was time to work through her pain and take some action. Marcy forced her eyelids to open, they were sticky but she struggled and tears formed.

Lubricated they began to open, and the briny tears began to wash away the crusty surface. She blinked repeatedly, slowly they cleared, They're open! She thought proudly. Now for my throat. A forced swallow hurt like a mouthful of coarse sand going down. On the third painful try it worked, her salivary glands began to moisten her mouth and with that her throat. Success.

Marcy looked around, very dark, she could only make out a few details. Next her hands, she flexed them slowly, painfully, they began to work. Blinding pain shot through her left arm. A sound, shrill and getting louder. A police siren! I’ve been in a wreck! I’m trapped in a wrecked car! Where is David? He was at the wheel.

Voices, a beam of light, crossed back and forth. The sound of boots crunching on gravel, grunting. Suddenly the light was blinding, an arm reached inside the broken window.

“Ma'am, are you hurt?” She was at once relieved and frightened. “Help is on the way. Do you hear me?” Marcy tried to speak out, but it was only a ragged exhale. “Try to relax, I’ve called the medics.”

Another shrill sound in the distance. The sound of footsteps scrambling back up the hill. The light was gone. She looked around, as much as her head could move, it was very dark and cold. Unseen, her husband hung limply from his seat-belt, the deflated airbag was a bloody sack covering the gore that had been David.

Suddenly there were many hands reaching for her from the broken window. Thank God! They are here. She felt a strange tugging inside, as if the skittering hands had taken hold of her soul.

Fear welled. What? These hands are not here to help!

The EMT called up to the others.

”No need to rush. It’s a double DOA.”

Come celebrate Scary Fiction winners

There’s nothing quite like hearing a creepy story read aloud by people who know how to scare you.

This year, fr the first time ever, the Argus-Courier will be celebrating the winners of its annual Halloween Scary Story contest with a live event on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 6:30.

Taking place (appropriately enough) at the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic (in the Petaluma Premium Outlet Mall), the event will feature live performances of all eight winning stories, read aloud by an array of local actors and scare-adjacent individuals including Alia Beeton, Ron Lam, Anderson Templeton, Ross E. Lockhart and more.

The Argus-Courier’s Community Editor David Templeton will host the free event. Children are welcome ‒ because some of the winners are written by kids ‒ but a few of the stories are rather intense and violent, so do be warned.

