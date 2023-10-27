Eight scary stories to thrill and chill you
Since October of 2017, the Argus-Courier has annually put out the call for short scary fiction pieces, asking you to conjure up unique, original flights of fantasy and horror. Without fail, your stories have come sailing in. This year, inspired by the visual prompts of 11 grasping hands emerging from am opening in a barn wall, a malevolently hovering pig-faced figure in the dark and a skeletal dog (wearing a red bow-tie) in a misty graveyard, local writers have once again delivered the goods. We received dozens of tales from writers young and old, 25 entries all together.
According to guest judge (and award-winning horror screenwriter) Adam Weis, it was no easy task whittling them down to a First, Second and Third place winner, plus a Runner Up.
“I really enjoyed judging this competition,” said Weis. “It was incredibly tough to choose the winners with so many different and effective writing styles to choose from, so I had to go with the stories that spoke directly to me. I was blown away by the quality of stories submitted by children and feel inspired to tackle some new stories of my own.”
Our editorial staff has added two special “Honorable Mentions,” and Community Editor David Templeton added two more Editor’s Picks for a nice even total of eight stories.
Unfortunately, that leaves out a few genuine gems, like Emily Cho’s surreal nightmare “Pigs,” Tea Walker’s delightfully meta “The Story,” Gabby Lohse’s unexpectedly heartwarming “The Keeper of the Bones” and Zahra Dove effectively eerie cautionary tale “Hands.”
Thanks to all of you who took the time to think up, write and share your fiendish creations. You made us shiver, squirm, laugh and turn on the lights the next time we entered a darkened room.
Here are the seven stories we’ve chose to share with our readers this year. Some of them are genuinely gruesome, and one or two are not for the squeamish or younger children, so proceed with caution.
Oh. And happy Halloween.
FIRST PLACE
‘The Soughing Chimes of Oak Valley’
By Hal Wien
[NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: I was immediately drawn into the story with the thought-provoking pondering of “silent wind chimes,” and it kept me engaged with a quick transition into a feeling of immediate danger for the main character. It’s a tight and scary story. WARNING: This fictional story contains violent images and may not be appropriate for small children.]
There is a tradition in my hometown where silent wind chimes are hung in autumn. Some say it started because old man Hammond couldn’t stand the clatter, or maybe he was deaf and was envious that others could hear wind chimes, so he started making silent ones.
I have a different theory. And my hands are shaking as I recall this story.
When I was 15, in the middle of class this kid named Alan suddenly shrieked, to nobody in particular, “I’ll tie you up and chop off your hands like the others if you say that again!”
We all thought he was troubled but harmless. That’s what we all thought.
One day while I was walking home from school along a dry creek bed, Alan stepped out from some bushes, knife in hand, and told me to give him money. I froze, and stammered that I didn’t have any.
Moving his knife to my face, he told me to head up the hill with him, up to old man Hammond’s abandoned cabin. It wasn’t far from the neighborhood houses, but people stayed away because of the battered “no trespassing” signs on the barbed wire fence surrounding the overgrown property. No one had lived there since Hammond died.
We made our way through a hole in the fence, and came to the run-down cabin. Alan told me to go in, but I froze when I thought I heard muffled groans coming from inside. Pressing his knife against me, he demanded I keep going. I felt a huge lump surge inside my chest when I saw a row of human hands hanging by strings along the porch like eerie, silent wind chimes. Maybe I just imagined them, but I panicked and ran, knocking Alan over. And I didn’t look back. I heard him yelling “If you tell anyone, I’m gonna kill you!”
And I believed it.
I never told anyone, partly because I’m not sure exactly what I saw or heard, and partly because I took Alan’s threat seriously. This is a decision I deeply regret now.
Alan disappeared after that day.
Although I was relieved, I was still haunted by the vision of the dangling severed hands and memories (imaginings?) of people who might have been tied up in that cabin, and I didn’t help them. A year later, I read a newspaper article about the anniversary of when three boys went missing and were never found.
