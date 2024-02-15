Eirinie Asks: Can You Ever Go Home Again?

Lately I have been thinking about grief, outside of just the people we lose, and more of the stages in life that pass.

Last year, my family sold my grandparents’ house.

My grandfather, Patrick Reyntiens, an incredible stained-glass artist, died in 2022. His wife, Anne Bruce, also an artist and my beloved grandmother, died in 2007. Their house was an old barn they had renovated themselves, full of paintings and books and antique furniture, set on a small patch of land in Somerset in the southwest of England.

I spent most of my childhood there and it was a magical place, full of whimsy and creativity and routine. My single-parent mother moved us around a lot, and so my grandparents’ house became my constant.

Everything was always the same there.

The candy tin was always full, the freezer always stocked with Popsicles. I and my cousins and brother would spend entire summer days running outside, taking the dogs on walks, feeding the animals that lived on the small farm they kept.

Later, as teens, we would sun ourselves in the back field, listening to music on cheap plug-in speakers. My grandparents would ring a bell when lunch was ready and we would come inside, sit down to homemade pastas my grandfather learned how to make on reserve during WWII in Italy, or salads picked from their own planters that my grandmother taught us how to sow and prune and harvest.

I’ve been thinking so much about my time in that house, on that land.

I was raised a city girl in south east London, but in Somerset it truly felt like home. I grieved that house in a profound way that made it difficult to confront the feelings of my family selling the property, a fact that still has the power to break my heart a little. I mourned both of my grandparents too, of course – they were steadfast, consistent, hilarious, talented people, and so much of what I think is beautiful or interesting came from spending time with them.

But the land itself felt like it encompassed so much more.

It was the place I felt the safest, the place where my cousins and I giggled through the night during sleepovers, where my grandmother taught us to paint in her studio, where my grandfather pulled books he thought would interest me out of his homemade library.

It was where I got married, out in the apple orchard not far from where my grandparents are both now buried. We danced with all of the people we loved best on that land, Adam and I. We took tequila shots at midnight and woke up the next day to help our family clean up.

I thought that when the house was sold and the new people moved in, that would be the end of it all. The place I spent every single Christmas holiday, every single summer break joyfully with my elderly grandparents ‒ that place would be gone forever, and so would everything that happened there.

But as I write this now, I realize how false this notion was.

That place just outside of Stocklinch, Somerset, along the river that floods in the autumn, exists still. The memories of my time there were always all I had. The existence of the house didn’t make them more real. It just granted me a sacred site to visit.

But in reality the house had long been in need of care since my grandfather broke his hip and had been unable to upkeep it to his usual fastidious nature, and the garden that once thrived was now full of weeds. The barnyard had laid empty since my grandmother died, the goats and sheep and donkeys and chickens and ducks and hissing geese were long gone. Art hadn’t been made in her studio for almost two decades.

We were all holding tight to the past, clinging on without realizing that it needed to be released, to be passed on.

I wish it could have been me who had grabbed it next, but it wasn’t. I hope the people who bought it feel just how special it is. Somerset is a magical place on its own, green and pastoral and gorgeous in the spring and summer.

But we did something to the earth there. We christened it with the boys we kissed under the beech trees, with the long walks to our favorite spot on the river to swim, with the nativity scene my grandmother would lay in the animals’ barn and force all of us eye-rolling teens out to see on Christmas eve, with the marriages and the babies and the arguments and the games of monopoly that always ended with someone crying.

We were the magic all along.

And so, I grieve that house, that land, those people, but I do not grieve the memories.

My daughter woke in the middle of the night this past week and to comfort her, I explained the concept of a “happy place,” somewhere that ‒ when you are scared and frightened or just feeling a little lost ‒ you can think of in your mind’s eye and be catapulted back to, somewhere that calms you, that makes you smile.