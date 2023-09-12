My best friend Larissa died almost exactly five years ago.

She died in Paris, a city very far from this one, and with her died so many memories, so many things I could not hold onto, although I tried. Larissa and I were friends since young teen-hood, and while I grieve her loss, I also grieve the loss of that precious period of time we spent growing together. I miss being a young, dumb teen, with bus fare for the trip to the club but not enough to get me back home. I miss being in my early 20s, apartment hunting with Larissa for a place that was most definitely unaffordable but that we wanted anyway.

I miss taking my body, its health and its beauty, for granted. I miss being able to walk out the front door without doing the mental list I now do to make sure I have everything I need for my two small children. It was a devil-may-care time, those days of youth, and lucky for me I figured out how to do this very cool time-travel thing ‒ all it takes is a Spotify account and a moment to dance (“Bandages” by Hot Hot Heat, if you’re asking).

It is not the same, it is not enough, but on days when I yearn for the past it is all I can do.

My husband is currently on tour, leaving me with my two kids and one dog who reminds me every day with his eyes that he has not had a long enough walk (sorry, Indy). When Adam would go on tour, before kids, it was such a lonely time. Quiet, boring, nothing to do but noodle about, pining for him. Now it is the complete opposite. There isn’t a second to breathe, my children bicker constantly, juice is spilt, eggs are dropped, pants are peed in, questions are asked with an alarming intensity. I am physically, mentally tapped out. I eat my meals with one child perched on my shoulder like a parrot, and the other one so close she may as well be in my lap.

As much as I adore and cherish my children, I am in mourning for the life before, the one I didn’t think much of until I gave it up. I play songs to try and return to somewhere I can never go back to (“I Can’t Hardly Stand It” by The Cramps, if you’re asking).

Larissa was so many things to me, and now she is a portal. She is frozen in time at age 32. She is and always will be a way to get back to who I was, or rather, the roots of who I am. Because yes, I am chief butt-wiper and meal-maker (not at the same time), but I am also a girl with a mean strut, I am also a girl who can put together an outfit, I am also a girl who knows all the lyrics to all of her favourite songs, of which there are millions (“I’ll Do Anything” by Courtney Love, if you’re asking). I am layers of things, the history of me and of Larissa piled and piled. You could cut me like a cake and see it all, like rings in a Redwood. I grieve it, yes, but I also hold it close, cherishing it, even the loss.

There isn’t a lot of room in our culture for grief in any form, and dwelling on the things lost can seem macabre or wallowing, but isn’t that essential to processing? Don’t we need to sit in it, the uncomfortableness of it all and soak it in? I think so. I would like to think that, with this little column, I am saying to you all, hold on, hold still, feel its layers. It is unavoidable, it is inescapable so why try to pretend it’s not there?

After the horrors of COVID-19, the atrocities that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement, the danger that the LGBTQIA+ community live with every day, the devastation we have wrought on our planet, we all are drenched in grief. We are all mourning something.

Let’s get together, lets hold hands, let’s have a little sob and find a path through together, because my God, what else is there left to do but to build community? Make a cake out of all of our pain, all of our love and joy and boundless capacity for creativity. We know we cannot do this alone. We know in our bones that we are better together.

With that in mind, I introduce our next Petaluman.

What is your full name?

Parmeeta Ghoman

How long have you lived in Petaluma?

In Petaluma itself, three or four years, before that the neighboring town of Cotati for about seven years.

What are your favorite spots in town?

Luma, for the atmosphere they have created - it is so calming. Copperfield's, give me all the books! I could spend hours browsing. Tea Room Cafe, for the giant latte bowls. Mi Pueblo and Quiote, both are very different Mexican cuisine options and both just as delicious as one another! By the river, any spot walking over there or just sitting with a coffee at Grand Central Station.

And I know it is not a small-town business but the Starbucks downtown has to be mentioned as a favorite and honestly, it is all because of the barista Levon. I'm probably spelling his name wrong, but he is this wonderful human who sings and dances as he walks into work and somehow knows when I'm having a not-so-great day, so will happily yell my name or say good morning so I smile. He's wonderful and makes Petaluma feel more like home.