"Eirinie Asks," written monthly by Petaluma's Eirine Carson, was inspired by her book "The Dead Are Gods," a beautiful memoir about the author's experiences of grief following the death of her friend Larissa. In this column, every month, Carson shares a few personal thoughts about life and her journey through it, and has a short conversation with local folks about their lives, their loves and losses, and their relationship with grief.

How are you doing?

Yes, you, stranger from my town who has been watching the news endlessly, afraid to look but also afraid to look away. Its tough. There is more suffering than we can possibly quantify, and how do we hold this in our bodies? How do we go on as usual with the mundane and the routine and the unavoidable tasks of the day-to-day?

We don’t.

This collective grief we are feeling (from afar, I might add. All we need do is put down our phones to stop looking, lucky us) will change us.

Like all grief.

For the past seven weeks I have been immersed in a course on ancestral trauma by Dr. Joy DeGruy (if you don’t know, get to know!). Last night’s online session cited work by Dr. Carl Bell who researched the effects of childhood trauma, and included this quote by my personal hero James Baldwin.

“For these are all our children. We will profit by, or pay for whatever they become.”

It was impossible for me not to relate this with what is happening in Palestine, in the Congo, to our Jewish communities, in Sudan. Like many of you, I put my children to bed at night and look at their precious bodies, resilient yet still so soft. I grew those bodies in my body. I know the pain of seeing them in pain and I cannot help but feel that same tug of the umbilical cord when I watch the news.

This grief will live in me forever, like all grief. I will carry the images I have seen in my heart. I will know the devastating truths of what can happen to a child’s body if care is not taken. That fear will live in me. It is my choice, as an adult, to decide what to do with it.

And my choice is to do whatever is in my power to prevent it happening to another child, or even another adult, because they were also someone’s baby, once. I am also someone’s baby.

My first baby is Luka. In a sterile doctor’s office at the very fancy UCSF Mission Bay campus, I saw her heartbeat for the very first time and was filled with excitement at the infinite possibility it represented. It would have been impossible to have her, to weather those tough early newborn days, without my excitement and joy at her existence.

Most of us have children hoping for the best, hoping that they will get to be exactly who they were supposed to be, and that they will be safe and happy while they figure out what that is.

Children are our hope manifest, and to me, it seems like the only thing worth investing in.

After weeks of watching children’s lifeless bodies be cradled by the people who loved them, I offer you one of my most precious things. Because that's what we do as caregivers and parents. We push our most precious things out into the world, and hope that the world will be kind to them. Little balloons of hope that will one day float off, buoyant and fragile and beautiful.

Anyway, here’s Luka, whose name means light, and my god, does she live up to it.

Name?

Luka Lily Carson.

How old are you?

Six-and-a-half.

How long have you lived in Petaluma?

Since I was two.

What is your favorite spots in town?

Ice cream shop! Shoe shop!

Shoe shop? Which one?

I like any shoe shop. And restaurants.

What’s your favourite restaurant?

The one with the kind of bread I like. Garlic bread!

Brixx?

Yeah! It’s fun!

What makes that restaurant so fun?

They have yummy food and they’re so kind that they make all the food.

What is your relationship to grief?

What does that mean?

Grief is when you feel sad because you lost something. We usually talk about grief when we talk about people dying, like Auntie Larissa.

I feel sad that Grammy and Bamba’s cats, Holly and Ivy, died.

Do you think about dying when it’s not about cats?

I don’t really have anyone else who died, except my great grandparents maybe. Who were they?

My mum’s parents were my very special grandparents. They were called Nanny Anne and Patrick, but we called him Tampa.

OK

Do you have friends that you love to play with?

I have a new friend named Isla. And I have an imaginary friend named Grase.

I didn’t know you had an imaginary friend! When did she show up?

Today!

Like just now?

Yes! Well, at school.

What do you imagine being a grown up is like?

What I imagine being a grown up is like is I get to work and I get to have quiet time, if I didn’t have a kid, but I think I might adopt a kid.

Do you think you’ll have pets when you grow up?

Yes, a pet turtle, and if it gets lonely then maybe a fish to keep it company.

What would its name be?

GoGo, like the one at my school. I actually want one right now. I am gonna try to work for money so I can get one, if Mama is OK with it, right Mama?

I feel like my hands are tied here.

Please?

We’ll see.

OK!

What kind of games do you like to play when you’re at school?

I like to play whatever my friends like to play. Sometimes they don’t let me choose. But sometimes I like to play by myself.

Now I want to know one fact about your dad.

He is a drummer. My dad’s a drummer. He’s in AFI.

What about one fact about the type of dad he is?

He is a kind dad.

One fact about me?

My mama is a book writer and my mama is a brown person and a great mama!*

That's so nice, thank you! What about your sister?

My little sister yells.

Can you give me one fact about Luka?

I’m kind too. And I’m funny and I’m fun.

Let's end on an up note. What song do you have on repeat right now?

I have a playlist but my favorite one is called “I am a Gummy Bear.”**

*(interviewee volunteered this answer of her own volition. **interviewer can confirm this is indeed on repeat, much to interviewer’s chagrin)