Eirinie Asks: What are your New Year’s resolutions?

Last week I spent an evening with a bunch of newer friends I call The Cool Mums. They are all gorgeous, intelligent women who have children in my eldest daughter Luka’s school and started an informal monthly dinner for us to chat about smart things (and some dumb ones too) without our children hanging off our bodies/interrupting us/peeing their pants/needing to go to the emergency room.

It has been nice to have a few hours to decompress and chat, and this particular dinner included a prompt ‒ “What are you focusing on this year, and how can we support you in this?” As we went around the table sharing, I noticed a theme emerging ‒ a desire to be present, to be kinder to ourselves, to slow down, to celebrate wins. As mothers we are often pouring pouring pouring into others, rarely checking in to see what we also need.

And it’s the new year!

Like the rest of the world, I’ve been thinking about what I’d like to bring with me into 2024, and what I’d like to leave behind. It’s the time of year we tend to make bombastic promises to ourselves about the type of people we are going to be, this time, for certain, definitely, starting … NOW. Promises that prove impossible to keep, standards so high that we are doomed to fail and end up disappointed. As I considered the Cool Mum’s question, I was struck by our collective need to look inward and try to prioritize ourselves.

I am a multitasker. If I am folding laundry, I am also fixing dinner. If I am putting the kids to bed, I am also signing them up for after-school classes. Productivity has long been important to me, and rest is a difficult thing to settle into. But how can I possibly be the Cool Mum I am trying to be if I have nothing left for myself? The old adage “You can’t pour from an empty cup” circled in my head as I helped myself to a second margarita in a Cool Mums Cool Home. It has become abundantly clear that, as a planet, we have come up upon a hard wall and we can’t go under it, and we can’t go over it.

We’ve got to turn around and find another way.

There are so many revolutionary moments happening right now, as we watch. It can feel difficult to keep up with the tragedies this planet has in store for us, as my friend, fellow model and author Naomi Shimada put it, “For those of us brave enough to accept reality, we know that there is only more grief headed our way.” The temptation to turn away is a big one, to disengage and use “self-care” as a blanket term for disassociation. That is not what I am proposing here. We can’t pour from an empty cup. We must take breaks for nourishment, and rest for rests sake so that we can better serve our local community as well as the global one.

Perhaps 2024 doesn’t need to be about all of the things we did. Perhaps it doesn’t need to be a definitive list of achievements. Perhaps we should, in the immortal words of Otis Redding, try a little tenderness, starting with ourselves ‒ put our feet up, take a bath, go on a hike, find a way to invest in our mental health before we begin to look around at what our children, figurative or literal, might need. Let’s make 2024 the year we relinquish the typical standards, and focus more tenderness.

We’ll start by talking to someone from my immediate community, someone who frequently takes my children so that I may have a moment of tenderness. Introducing my neighbor, the original Cool Mum, MAD architect and a multifaceted artist.

Name? Mary Dooley

How long have you lived in Petaluma? Longer than you have been alive maybe! 34 years. I have lived her longer than my childhood home but I consider myself a mountain girl. Childhood rules.

Where did you grow up? Santa Cruz Mountains.

Favorite spots in town? Petaluma River Park! And I don’t want to leave anyone out so: Stellina Pronto for Saturday lunch. Bagel Mill for Ritual Coffee. Crooked Goat for beer. Lunchette for Trout Salad. Aquus for Guinness and pizza. Brewsters for space. Wild Goat casual dinner. Social Club date night. Sake 107 not often enough. La Dolce Vita to meet the girls.

Do you have any new years resolutions or focuses for 2024? I made wish boards with two of the neighborhood children [Eirinie’s note: “Including mine!”] this New Years Eve. Mine was guided by seasons with the hope of flourishing in moments and days that come naturally to winter, spring, summer and fall. The theme was to go with the flow of nature, rather than battle with it.

What is your relationship to grief? My mother raised me with the belief that death was another plain of consciousness. That idea helped me through when my dog died when I was 12. When I was 17, my mother died unexpectedly. The plain of consciousness thing didn’t help. After the first night alone in my bed, non-stop sobbing, I woke up fragile and afraid to breath and start crying again. My strong outer layer took charge and got me through college focused like a laser. I had harden myself to cope. About 6 years later, the flood gates reopened and I thought, ‘Good, I finally grieved.’ But I was wrong. Grieving and missing her is part of my journey. My mother’s life and death shaped my life. It gives me honor that she is in my life. She is still my go-to when I have irrational fears. She remains a calming influence and my role model for my inner life, my spiritual life.

What was your mum’s name? Nancy Welch Dooley

Do you have any clear markers that feel reverent for remembering her? My birthday in January is the marker for celebrating my mother because it was truly her day. I was her first child and I know what that means as a mother of three. Other markers: Decorating the house for the holidays. Crunching over dry leaves in autumn. Parties at our home. My mom was a natural host and had style. I was not that way out of the gate. I liked dirt, horses, forts, being alone in the woods. I have made a few adjustments over the decades.

Let's end on an up note. What song do you have on repeat right now? Funny, this was the hard question. I’m going to see U2 at Sphere next month and I I can’t stop singing Joshua Tree album. Right now it’s “One Tree Hill.” For my mom, my dear friend Peggy and college bud Leslie that passed just last year. “We run like a river to the sea ...” Is this an up note?

