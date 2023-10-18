Eirinie Asks: What can be said at a moment like this?

“Eirinie Asks,” written monthly by Petaluma’s Eirine Carson, was inspired by her book “The Dead Are Gods,” a beautiful memoir about the author’s experiences of grief following the death of her friend Larissa. In this column, every month, Carson shares a few personal thoughts about life and her journey through it, and has a short conversation with local folks about their lives, their loves and losses, and their relationship with grief.

This month’s column feels a little heavier than normal. I almost didn’t want to write it, because what possible illumination could I bring? And how can we have a conversation about grief without acknowledging the pain of Palestinian and Jewish people right now?

Smarter people than me (Adrienne Maree Brown, Angela Davis, Ijeoma Oluo and James Baldwin, to name a few) are writing bigger contributions. What more can I say in a moment like this? How can we talk of loss and death and the harrowing, inescapable knowledge that people who were loved will never return?

Because we have to.

This country, this world, is divided endlessly. But if we can strip it all back and can find the foundation blocks, the inevitability of love and death, then therein lies commonality. We all will one day know what it is to love someone, we all will one day know what it is to grieve. These things are facts.

The news is hard to watch, but watch we must because to look away would be to ignore that person at the checkout at Petaluma Market who is having a hard day, or the person who sat outside the CVS asking for help, or the family member on the brink.

You are me and I am you.

The community that can be found in our little town is precious. Through candid conversations about death, I have found so many wonderful friends, so many people who, like me, felt incredibly isolated in their bereavement. I am grateful to have this because without it, I surely would have drowned in my sorrow.

When my friend Larissa died, my loss was so total, so irrevocable, that to sit alone with it would have been to sink. We need each other in these tender moments of life, we need the ability to reach out and feel the warm presence of community.

And this little enclave of California we find ourselves in can reach out, even in a tiny way ‒ even in a tiny column ‒ and make our kinship known. But liberation is essential to community. We cannot be in community with one another if we are not all free.

And so, with this as my basis, I submit to you my little column about death and loss, because when it feels insurmountable and heavy it can be good to know that someone else is watching, that someone else knows the pain you feel, that someone else is holding this very paper, nodding.

I will keep it brief today, and offer you our neighbor Nick Rodin, owner and artist at Petaluma Tattoo.

Full name?

Nicolas David Rodin

How long have you lived in Petaluma?

I’ve lived here for 8 years

Favorite spots in town?

I love Belfare for a chicken sandwich. Stellina Pronto for a pastry. The Buckhorn for a beer. And of course, Petaluma Tattoo!

What is your relationship with grief?

In 2009, I lost both my brother and my good friend to suicide. During this time my mother was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. We lost her in 2010. The amount of grief was unbearable during these years. Loss of loved ones unexpectedly, or being with them as they slowly slip away, are both painful in different ways. In no way is one easier than the other but talking about it helps and time eases the grief but I don’t think it will ever go away. I cherish the time I had with them. All three were very special people. I miss them.

What were their names?

My mom was Alice, my brother was Andrew. My friend’s name was Jumoke.

When do you think about them most?

I think about my mom as I raise my children, and what she would think of my parenting. My brother had a child in utero when he died, and so I think about what kind of parent he would have been, and what it would feel like raising kids with him. So much of my life is wrapped around my children and family, I think about how we’d all be connected now if they were still around.

Do you see any of their traits in your two kids?

My youngest, Mack, and my brother have a lot in common. They are both defiant and stubborn. Virginia, my eldest, and my mom, are both creative and welcoming.

What differences do you notice in those early days of grief and how it feels now?

I know more people that have been through similar things now, I feel less alone. Back then I felt very alone, because it was just so much loss in such a concentrated period of time. The grief compounded ‒ first my mom’s diagnosis, and then Andrew and my friend died by suicide, and then I still had to fly to LA to be with my mom and go through treatment. But now, with the fundraisers I have done for Buckelew, and knowing friends who have been through similar things, I know I have people to go to with this stuff.

I talk to Larissa out loud all the time. It helps me feel close to her. Do you have any ways that feel like connecting?

The fundraiser my shop Petaluma Tattoo does is definitely part of that. My mom’s sister is still around, and they looked like twins and so when I need that bump of “mom” I usually reach out to her.

I feel like I have memory loss around Larissa’s death, there are whole events I don’t remember clearly at all. I wonder if you have any of that? Did the three-year period of loss for you have had similar moments of amnesia? The day that she passed, I was living at her place and I got on my beach cruiser in Redondo beach and rode to Malibu. I was just so out of it. And then I left for Thailand for a month after that. When I think about it now, I realize I should have given myself more time to mourn.

What music did your mom and brother listen to? Alice loved AFI and Rancid. My brother was more Rockabilly, he liked The Reverend Horton Heat, he was into motorcycle culture.

Let's end on an up note. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Cruel Summer” by Bananarama. I can’t get enough, everyone at my work hates me.

Author Eirinie Carson’s “Eirinie Asks” runs on the third Friday of the month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Learn more about her at EirinieCarson.com and on Instagram at @eirinieeee.