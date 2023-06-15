I suppose you’re wondering why I am here.

I wrote a book! It is a memoir called “The Dead Are Gods,” available at all good bookstores (and even some of the bad ones), about the death of my best friend, Larissa. It’s about love and loss and what we do with the secrets left when someone dies.

It is a book that, against my will, has turned me into a grief ambassador of sorts.

I am the person who wants to hear about the person you lost.

I am the one who will listen.

This was cemented at my most recent book reading at the downtown Petaluma store Estuary. It was a lovely event. I was in conversation with everyone’s best friend Realtor and activist Sarah Seitchik.

We talked about those heady teen days when you meet someone that solidifies who you are, who brings you in from the cold outskirts of pubescence and makes you feel real. I read from my book, people cried, I cried. It was healing to be in community with our grief, because there wasn’t a person in the room of about 30 people who were not grieving someone.

We all are! It is just something we feel must be spoken about in hushed tones, but it’s there even when we say “I’m fine” a little too brightly, when we try to ignore the feeling of a gaping chasm opening in our chest.

It’s there, and it is OK to feel it.

And I felt it, in the warm room that Petaluma residents and sisters April and Gabriela Fredrick have curated. I felt the pain of my loss, I felt that gasping bereftness, I felt the need to look around for Larissa only to find she was no longer there.

I felt those things, yes, and then immediately after – as I sat on a gorgeous couch I could not afford with the people who had come to hear me read – I felt release. It felt so good to talk about the people we lost, about the feelings that came thick and fast, ones we thought no one else felt because no one ever talked about it.

It was good to hold the hand of the person who had lost a friend almost exactly a year ago, and recognize the painful place she was at, and be there to tell her that there is another place, not so out of reach, where the hurt softens and the memory of them is warming instead of devastating.

So every month, in this here column, I will feature a Petaluma citizen and ask them the burning questions I have, which I almost-promise won't entirely be about death.

There is something that can be learned when we open ourselves up to the idea of community. It is the thing I treasure most about this town. The community I have found here in Petaluma is mostly among other parents. It has been so gratifying to have people at my back as I raise my two children with my musician husband, Adam.

And lucky, lucky us, Petaluma is a place where community can be found almost everywhere. It is ripe for something like a grief group, so let me be your ambassador.

Welcome, so glad you found us, come in, tell us about the person you lost and say their name so that we can know it. And let’s have a cry, shall we?

Name?

Kristi Kavanaugh.

How long have you lived in Petaluma?

I’ve lived in Petaluma since I was three, minus the years in college. My family and my husband Geoff’s were here and we wanted to live close to them. Best town ever!

What is your relationship to grief?

So, the timing of this question is interesting. My father-in-law passed six weeks ago. It was sudden and unexpected. A dear man. A truly kind and wise person. He was loved by many and is missed terribly. And I’m attending a friend’s funeral tomorrow, a beautiful woman, Leslie.

What was your father-in-law’s name and did he have a favorite place in Petaluma?

His name was Ed Kavanaugh. He liked a good Manhattan or margarita. He enjoyed Cucina Paradiso. He was wise and witty!

I know you also lost your sister, Becky, and have written beautifully about that loss. What things remind you of her?

So much reminds me of her because she lived her life big and appreciated the smallest of things. She loved this town. Honestly it’s the littlest things that remind me of her. Getting a latte and doing errands together was a joy of ours. She was a kid at heart and as an adult would run to the rides at Disneyland. Thinking of that makes me smile and cry. I see her in my kids and that makes me so happy. What reminds me of her … scarves (she had tons), belly laughs, Halloween (she loved any occasion to dress up), ‘80s movies and movies with great soundtracks, bunnies and blue butterflies.

How does your grief and mourning manifest in your life currently?

I think my grief is with me daily but I’ve learned to live with it and not be intimidated by a rush of feelings or emotions. My tears honor the love I had for her and my father-in-law. My sis wouldn’t want me to be sad, I know that for sure. I do my best to appreciate my family, home, friends. That’s how I can honor her.

I see her in the good things all around me. She had a very extensive “life list” (I’m talking two full pages) and we have done a few things on there in her honor. She wanted a selfie with Leonardo DiCaprio which we may not get to!

Because her loss isn’t so raw, I’ve learned to enjoy the good she bought into this world, so I listen to her playlist of songs, enjoy her favorite movies, drink coffee in her mug, cuddle up with a blanket made with all her favorite t-shirts. I talk to her in spirit and tell her how much I loved her and was so grateful to have had a sister like her. I imagine she’s leaning into me putting her head on my shoulder like the good ol’ days.

Let’s end on a lighter note! Give us a song to listen to that suits your mood at the moment.

“In Your Eyes,” by Peter Gabriel

Author Eirinie Carson’s “Eirinie Asks” runs on the third Friday of the month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Learn more about her at EirinieCarson.com and on Instagram at @eirinieeee.