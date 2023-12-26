Eirinie Asks: Who are we?

Community Dates: On January 14, Carson’s Motherhood series at NooNoo continues. Get there early to shop carefully curated secondhand kids and womenswear, stay for cheese, wine, and a discussion on Motherhood and Creativity.

“Eirinie Asks,” written monthly by Petaluma’s Eirine Carson, is inspired by her book “The Dead Are Gods,” a beautiful memoir about the author’s experiences of grief following the death of her friend Larissa. In this column, every month, Carson shares a few personal thoughts about life and her journey through it, and has a short conversation with local folks about their lives, their loves and losses, and their relationship with grief.

Writer Eirinie Carson, author of the Argus-Courier column “Eirinie Asks.” (Photo by Kirby Stenger)

Who are we?

Are we the sum total of our traumas? Are we fresh and new beings who can write a new path for our country despite all that came before? Or a combination of the two?

One of the most haunting things to watch during this onslaught on the people of Palestine is not just the catastrophic, brutal loss of life (in the worst of ways, bodies torn apart with impunity, children crushed beneath buildings, burning and suffocating and choking on their own blood), but the idea that many of the Palestinians experiencing it must numb themselves in order to carry on. Trauma is inflicted and then must be immediately subdued in the body because there is no time or space or safety to process it. There is no time to mourn, no time to plan, no time for anything but an endless wait.

Dr Joy DeGruy, psychologist and professor, talks at length about ancestral trauma, which can be viewed in human DNA strands, inherited and passed on. I am filled with a sadness because even if the occupation of Palestine were to end tomorrow, the lingering effects on future generations, including diasporic, would be untold. And what would our DNA say? As we stood by, or voted in favour of funding the weapons that slice up children who could be mine, or yours, or anyone’s because it doesn’t matter, it should not matter to us. What will we say, when this job is done and a nation is exterminated?

Who are we?

Are we the greatest country on the planet, as we have been telling ourselves for centuries? Are we the hero? Are we the peacemaker? Are we the voice of reason? Or are we the nation that will see untold pain and death and suffering and brutality and shrug our shoulders, thinking that it is not our burden to bear? Or worse, are we the people who will supply billions of dollars to draw out that untold pain and death and suffering and brutality?

Who am I? I am a mother, an author, a columnist, an activist. I am someone standing before you, asking for a permanent ceasefire, asking you to explain how we get one. I am a person asking for the return of all hostages, and for and immediate humanitarian aid to Palestine. I am a Black, queer person in this country, I believe I already know the answer to the aforementioned question- who are we? I long to be proven wrong, I long to see someone like you put a foot down despite the repercussions on job and life and family, and let it be known that you do not stand with a genocide. And we may not see the fruits of these efforts in our lifetime but my God, we should make sure that what is stamped forever into our DNA, and the DNA of our children and of their children, is a mark that says not in my name.

Because who are you?

Full name: Markel Devon Archie

How long have you lived in Petaluma: Eight years

What do you do?: Behavioural Health Practitioner, which is a fancy way of saying “specialized social worker.”

Favorite spots in town?: My faves change over time, but I love Table Culture Provisions and Ethel’s Deli. I’m vegan, so I’m all about the vegan banana bread at the Tea Room. The people are really nice over there. Lunchette is great for convenience, just stopping by to grab a salad. And I don’t eat the cheese on my favorite Lunchette salad, so they sub in a brownie every time I order!

You have three kids, one who is 5. What do you guys like to do around town?: We ride bikes together a lot. He loves his bike so much. We like riding the trails right behind our house. Princes BMX Park is his favorite. We visit the Farmers market by Lucchesi Park.

How do you find the community in Petaluma?: I had a lot of community at the vegan restaurant in town that has since closed, which is sad. It’s a little harder being Black to find that organic connection here. Sometimes I feel disconnected from the community. There is the Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, of course, but I would have love more casual socializing events for young parents. [Authors note: I’m working on this!] I appreciate what they’re doing for sure.

What is your relationship to grief?: For me as someone who works in the mental health field and has done a lot of personal therapy, I conceptualize grief in a multitude of ways within my life. For example, my grandfather’s house was always the gathering place for the holidays, and when he passed away our family had to give up his house. The result of this is that during the holidays there’s this communal grief between me and my family. Accepting that this is how it’s going to be, and being creative about how to adjust to this new normal.

What was your grandfather’s name?: Joseph Lucas. He was a father figure to me. He came from Lake Providence, Louisiana, born in the 1930s. His family were sharecroppers and had their own cotton farm. Of course, they were ripped off just like everybody else back then. He had ten brothers and sisters. As a young adult he worked in the automobile industry in Detroit and married his first wife over there, and then met his second wife and moved to California. He was a longshoreman, and progressed up through the ranks. He was a freemason, and encouraged me to join also, which was a good way of strengthening our relationship.

What did you call him?: Paw Paw!

The holidays can be hard for grieving people. Is this something you experience?: Of course! A lot of times I think people don’t understand what’s happening in their bodies around this time when they have these feelings or aversions or sadness. It’s such a concentrated emotional time, the feeling of ill ease can be visceral. And it’s not just the person who died but also how they contributed to the traditions and cultures, so you’re grieving on multiple levels. My extended family want to connect in the wake of Paw Paw’s death, but it’s hard to gather without him as the person who holds all of the traditions together.

Let's end on an up note. What song do you have on repeat right now?: Eek-a-mouse, Ganja Smuggling.