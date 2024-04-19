Eirinie Carson (Photo by Kirby Stenger)

It is a hard thing to be a human in the world right now. There is so much to look at on our phones, and I have noticed in myself a desire to look away, to focus on my lovely little life, to scroll past the horrors we are bombarded with daily on social media.

It's comfy, this tactic of mine.

It's easy to forget my duty to bear witness and speak out when I am frequently confronted with children's birthday parties, a plethora of airborne viruses, hikes and meet-ups and the endless obligations we could quite easily fill my days with. If I turn a corner and am confronted with some freshly devastating world news, I often find myself thinking, ‘But what about me? What about my life and the things I care about? How does anything outside of my sweet Petaluman bubble factor into my life in any tangible way?’

It’s hard to see the wood for the trees, and really who can blame me? Who wants to look at photographs of the emaciated bodies of children dying a slow, utterly preventable death facilitated by our tax dollars? Who wants to see the bodies of men that have been flattened, completely flattened by Israeli tanks? Who wants to contemplate the estimated 8000 Palestinian hostages, the 133 Israeli hostages far from home? Who wants to think of the planet and how we have failed it, how even our solution of solar panels and electric vehicles comes built on the backs of workers in the Congo, many of them children? Or the ways in which our own government here in the U.S. is slowly taking women's rights back into the dark ages?

It's too much to hold. It’s too much to look at.

How could we protect our sweet bubble while also being cognizant of all the horrors in the world?

It's easier, then, to keep our heads down, to ignore the many ways in which we are doing our fragile, beautiful existence on this planet a disservice. To ignore the things we believe do not affect us, are none of our business, are too far from home.

I am not a native Californian, but one of the first things I remember truly marveling at were the redwoods. They still have the power to render me speechless. My most healing moments happen in solitude at the base of redwood trees as I hike with my dog, Indy, throughout Sonoma and Marin.

My favorite trees are the ones that bear the scars of the fires, both the ancient and recent. You know the ones ‒ a charred burnt core, black and desolate, but with fresh new growth improbably propelling baby shoots up up up towards the sky.

Nature is resilient, this planet is resilient. Maybe we can be resilient, too.

Dendrologists have long been sharing early research on forests that have vast underground communication through their roots and fungi. These systems are called mycorrhizal networks. The research suggests that trees may know when another tree halfway across the forest needs assistance. They are able to share resources and help struggling saplings. It’s a community of sorts. I find this research so reassuring (even though it is still largely theories and small test areas) and a wonderful reminder that so much is being communicated among this planet’s flora and fauna that we have neglected. The Coast Miwok people, whose land we are on, definitely heard these communications.

We may just have to listen a little harder.

But how do we get back to this connectivity? Because it's there, isn't it? We know we have the capability to help each other in our time of need, to witness the tragedy of a stranger and step in with what we can. We know we can do this because it was done in the aftermath of the Tubbs Fire, and again in the fires of 2021. Despite choking on the smoke of our neighbors’ homes, despite watching their livelihoods being burned down, despite the loss and the grief and the utter terror, we found a way to hold one another.

If we allow ourselves to look, if we dare to peek at the horrors happening throughout the globe, perhaps we can feel our tree roots tingle. Perhaps we can sense that we are needed in whatever capacity we can show up in ‒ to bear witness, to speak up, to fight back, to hold, to teach our children what resilience looks like, and how that often means letting a tender part of yourself burn so that you may grow.

This is not to say all of our struggles are equal.

Some people on this planet need us more than others right now. They need us to give them the dignity that comes with being believed, the worst moments of their life being held by a stranger and wept over.

Unity is important. Recognizing injustice is important. What seems like a faraway crisis will one day directly impact your own life. Because we are all interlinked. Our root system is a beautiful tangle just beneath our feet, and it just might do us some good to remember (for once, we all knew) just how my pain is your pain is our pain.