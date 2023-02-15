Elegant ‘Night Music’ brings Sondheim’s songs to life

Perhaps because I’m British, I’ve come to Sondheim later in life than many, but I suspect I’m not the only person unfamiliar with his 1973 Broadway hit “A Little Night Music.”

It does, however, contain one of Sondheim’s most well-known and much-loved songs, “Send in the Clowns.” In the current Spreckels Theatre Company production, Daniela Innocenti Beem’s masterful performance of “Send in the Clowns” is all alone worth the ticket price.

Based on a 1955 film by Ingmar Bergman, “A Little Night Music” is set in Sweden around the year 1900.

Innocenti Beem plays Desiree, an aging actress whose glamorous life of touring is losing its allure. Her patient young daughter, Frederika (Molly Belle Hart) lives with Desiree’s redoubtable mother, Madame Armfeldt (Eileen Morris), a former courtesan. Fredrik Egerman (Larry Williams) is a widowed, middle-aged lawyer who once had an affair with Desiree and now has a startlingly young wife, Anne (Brenna Sammon) and a son of Anne’s age, Henrik (Samuel J. Gleason), who is contemplating entering the Church. Also integral to the story are Desiree’s current lover, the dashing dragoon Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm (Michael C. Murdock), his long-suffering wife Charlotte (Taylor Bartolucci), Anne’s lively maid Petra (Kaela Mariano) and Frid (Skyler King), a virile young manservant.

Desiree and Fredrik’s affair is long past, but when chance leads them to reconnect, their romance rekindles, impacting everyone around them. In the hands of a different lyricist/composer, this might lead to a merry romantic musical romp, but Sondheim is not one for sweetness or sentimentality. Instead, “A Little Night Music” is full of witty observations about human behavior laced with moments of melancholy as the characters suffer the pangs, not of unrequited love, so much as unfulfilled lust.

Sondheim is famous for writing for singing actors rather than acting singers, but his songs are always vocally challenging. Almost all the singers in this production were up for the challenge, in particular the women. “Liaisons,” delivered with a mixture of irritation and wistfulness by the talented Eileen Morris, is a stand-out. So too is “Every Day a Little Death,” sung with a well-judged blend of poignancy and bitterness by Taylor Bartolucci in a duet with Brenna Sammon. The bouncy “A Weekend in the Country,” performed by the whole company, is catchy and well-choreographed, and “It Would Have Been Wonderful” (entertainingly performed by Larry Williams and Michael C. Murdock) has the trademark humor familiar to Sondheim lovers.

But it’s when Innocenti Beem takes the spotlight for “Send in the Clowns” that the show moves into an even higher sphere. Her arresting voice, which manages to combine sexiness, self-deprecation and yearning with nigh-perfect cadences, had me wishing the song would never end. It’s a rare and wonderful thing for an audience to be so fully engaged that it seems as if the whole room is momentarily holding its breath.

Sondheim’s music is no easier to play than to sing, but under the experienced musical direction of Janis Dunson Wilson, the orchestra (down in the pit) does stalwart work. The quintet of additional singers – Sean O’Brien, Michael Arbitter, Brandy Noveh, Stacy Rutz and Ariana LaMark-Arbitter – perform the function of a Greek Chorus with assurance. Chase Thompson and Savannah Steffen are the silent servants who also prove to be extremely efficient stagehands.

“A Little Night Music” is directed by Spreckels Artistic Director Sheri Lee Miller with her characteristic warmth and sensitivity to the period. Her team of designers – lighting (Eddy Hansen), sound (Jessica Johnson), set (Elizabeth Bazzano) and costumes (Donnie Frank, assisted by Elly Lichenstein) – create a simple but elegant world for the characters to inhabit. The costumes are less effective, with a color palette that lacks coherence and has two other women surprisingly wearing the same red/black combination worn by Desiree.

Where this production somewhat misses the mark is in its muted sensuality. Not to put too fine a point on it, the theme of “A Little Night Music” is sex. The characters’ hotblooded pursuit of sex rather than love is not hinted at – it’s unashamedly stated and celebrated - perhaps because its Swedish roots allow for a less inhibited approach to extramarital affairs than other more prudish societies of the time would accept. Innocenti Beem clearly understands this, and Kaela Mariano’s strong rendition of “The Miller’s Son” was a stand-out for her sensual, physical approach to the song. But at times there was a disappointing lack of chemistry that felt like a missed opportunity to take the show into a sexier and more ambiguous place.

Oh, but those clowns! Go see the show and enjoy the spectacle of a local theater company tackling a difficult piece with considerable success. And go because you may never see a finer live performance of one of Sondheim’s most beautiful and beloved ballads.