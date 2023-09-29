Elks dinner fundraiser serves up huge donation for Maui firestorm victims

When the deadly firestorms hit Maui in mid August, the Petaluma Elks Lodge #901 set out to raise funds for survivors and the families of victims.

They definitely delivered on their promise.

On August 28, 106 Elk members, along with friends and family, attended a benefit dinner of minestrone soup, salad, sliced salami and bread ‒ the meal overseen by chef Dennis Nowicki ‒and ended up raising $2,328. The money was then donated to the Maui Strong Fund, an organization founded to provide financial resources in support, according the group’s website, of “the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.”

In a news release describing the Petaluma fundraiser, the Elks lodge announced, “Dinner was provided by generous donors of their time, food and services to make this Elks event a success.”

Named as donors were Hageman’s Trout Farm, Sue and Gary Lassen, Sonoma Market and Angy and Dennis Nowicki.

Adds the announcement, “This would not have been possible without the 20 incredible volunteers.”