Elks dinner fundraiser serves up huge donation for Maui firestorm victims

Local dinner raises over two-grand for the Maui Strong Fund. Donations still being accepted.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 28, 2023, 6:00PM

When the deadly firestorms hit Maui in mid August, the Petaluma Elks Lodge #901 set out to raise funds for survivors and the families of victims.

They definitely delivered on their promise.

On August 28, 106 Elk members, along with friends and family, attended a benefit dinner of minestrone soup, salad, sliced salami and bread ‒ the meal overseen by chef Dennis Nowicki ‒and ended up raising $2,328. The money was then donated to the Maui Strong Fund, an organization founded to provide financial resources in support, according the group’s website, of “the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.”

In a news release describing the Petaluma fundraiser, the Elks lodge announced, “Dinner was provided by generous donors of their time, food and services to make this Elks event a success.”

Named as donors were Hageman’s Trout Farm, Sue and Gary Lassen, Sonoma Market and Angy and Dennis Nowicki.

Adds the announcement, “This would not have been possible without the 20 incredible volunteers.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.