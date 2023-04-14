Petaluma Youth Soccer League will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, from 5:30 to 10:45 p.m. at Petaluma Elks Lodge (2015 S. McDowell Blvd.), featuring what is apparently a world-famous dueling piano act. Advertised as the “#1, all request, crowd interactive, dueling pianos show worldwide,” the show is sure to be fun, and is a great way to keep the Butter and Egg Days Parade festivities going in a family-friendly environment.

Although I can find no mention of it on the Soccer League’s website, if you visit the Elks’ site (www.elks901.org) you will find the fundraiser link right on their front page. Along with some great dueling piano action, your entry includes two drink tickets and access to the taco bar.

On the topic of the Elks Lodge, and Butter and Egg Days, don’t forget that they have a tri-tip booth during the festival on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The booth will be located in the A Street parking lot, right along the parade route.

Deviled eggs for kids

The 2nd Annual Deviled Egg Competition is still accepting contestants for their Sunday, April 23 competition, held at Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits, all to support Petaluma People’s Services. It is only $25 to compete, with all proceeds going to PPSC.

Skippy’s Eggs will be on hand to trade you fresh eggs for your deviled ones, and this year the competition has been expanded to three categories: classic, creative, and – I’m really excited about this one – kids!

For those looking to taste the competition eggs, you just show up and buy your tickets at the door, starting at 11 a.m. Visit either of the Barber company websites for more information.

Sourdough workshop

DRNK Wines and the Bagel Mill are collaborating on Friday, April 21, starting at 6 p.m. to help you take your “sourdough method” to the next level.

“Join Anja Eckert of Our Gabled Home, a passionate bread baker who has developed a super simple sourdough method, along with many recipes and how-to videos. During this workshop, she'll show you how to create your own starter to take home and share her own sourdough bites, paired with a flight of DRNK Wines.”

The best way to find info on this is through DRNK Wines’ Facebook page, where you can find an April 3 post with a link for purchasing tickets.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.