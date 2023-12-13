For those who’ve never visited Brewster’s Beer Garden’s Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar ‒ which has been set up at the downtown Petaluma restaurant every November and December since 2019 ‒ a hint as to what the experience is like may be found in the Andy Borowitz remark quoted on the 2023 food and drink menu.

“Christmas is a baby shower that went totally overboard.”

“Overboard” is the perfect description of the Miracle Cocktail Bar, which began in New York City in 2014, expanded to four additional locations the next year, and is now happening internationally and across the U.S.

Under a kitschy and colorful explosion of festive holiday decor that hangs over or leans against every available ceiling, post, wall, counter, shelf, table and tree ‒ featuring elves, stars, Santas, snowmen, angels, stockings, reindeer and all the other whimsical iconography of Christmas ‒ patrons are treated to an expanding menu of inventive, entertainingly-named drinks that roll out across the world each year. Many come in collectible glassware shaped like dinosaurs, Santa heads, Santa pants, barrels, or “MissileToes” ‒ ceramic shot glasses that fuse the lattice fins of a missile with the oblong shape of a red-and-green, you know, toe.

Ever since its arrival in Petaluma five years ago, Brewster’s has been a downtown hit, in part due to being one of the few outdoor restaurants of its size, which made it a go-to spot during the height of the pandemic’s limitations on indoor seating. The annual Miracle Bar is so much colorful icing on that cake, and with each new season regulars show up to ask one important question:

What’s new?

According to Cappy Sorentino, Brewster’s gregarious bar manager, the popular drinks this year include a few first-time offerings. The “Marshmallows & Unicorns” comes in a mug resembling the head of a smiling, red-maned unicorn, and is made with Ford’s gin, vanilla and cherry liqueur, lemon, tiki bitters and foam, garnished with a marshmallow on a stick. It’s as sweet as it sounds, and like all featured cocktails on the menu, costs $16. The mug can be purchased separately, though a number of favorites all already sold out, including the unicorn mug and the Krampus.

As for the Krampus, which arrives in a large brown mug in the shape of its horned, gaping namesake, it’s an icy and spicy delight consisting of El Tequileño Reposado, oloroso sherry, allspice dram, mezcal, hibiscus and ginger.

Also new this year is the Sir Rex-a-Lot, served in the aforementioned SantaRex dinosaur mug, a longtime Miracle favorite that’s been used in past years to deliver different recipes with other names. The 2023 version is made up of Charbay vodka, Mr. Black Coffee liqueur, Tempus Fugit creme de cacao, chai spice and oat milk. Cold and dark, it’s the kind of drink you enjoy with a straw ‒ but go slow, as this dino delivers a kick. (As always when going out drinking, designate a sober driver or pay for a safe ride home.)

You should also try Cappy’s World Famous Eggnog, blending Old Forester Bourbon, Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum, eggs, milk, cream and nutmeg. For the first time, you can take Cappy’s eggnog home with you in the bottles. A small bottle is 187 milliliters (about one-and-a-half drinks) for $16, and a large bottle (750 milliliters, about four drinks) is $48.

These new libations join a number of favorites, including the Christmapolitan, the Snowball Old Fashioned, the Carol Barrel, the Koala Cooler, the Yippie Ki Yay Motherf----r! and the Bad Santa, the latter one of two drinks (the other being Claus Grog) that are served hot.

Part of the fun of a visit to the Miracle Bar is going in a group and ordering different things, just to gape at the cool holiday glassware and each drink’s meticulous presentation when delivered to the table. That includes food, of course, with Rudolph’s Carrots ($15), Brewster’s variety-packed Grilled Chicken Cobb ($20) and a luxuriously flavored Fried Chicken Sandwich ($20) being three of our favorites.

On a recent trip, we finished off the meal with Nice and Naughty shots. Arriving in clearly marked “ELF SIZED” shot glasses (green for nice, red for naughty), these are delicious, candy-sweet concoctions, with the former being a blend of cinnamon spiced Four Roses bourbon and firewater, and the latter made of rum, peppermint and chocolate. Our table, after sampling these dessert-level sipping snacks, concluded that one will get the most out of the experience by starting with Nice and moving on to Naughty, rather than other way around. (Symbolically, this makes sense.)

One other new development this year is Brewster’s Miracle Merchandise Shop, where one can purchase a Brewster’s Christmas Sweater ($50), assorted drinkware (ranging from $9 for a MistleToe to $22 for SantaRex Mug), Cappy’s Eggnog and other to-go cocktails ($16-$48), plus stocking-sized snacks including “Rudolph’s A Jerky” ($7), “Christmas Crack” ($8), “Santa’s Salty Nuts” ($8) and “Chex ‘n It Twice” ($7). The shop is located inside a delightfully designed take on Santa’s Workshop, which is worth a visit all on its own.

It’s a lot to take in for a trip to a local restaurant/bar, which is the point. If the over-the-top decorations weren’t already enough to fill your soul with Christmas spirit, the playful and imaginative menu at Brewster’s Miracle Bar will definitely make your spirits bright, with or without actual spirits.