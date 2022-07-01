‘Elvis’ captures the undeniable power of The King

Elvis Presley might be considered (to some) an old-school, outdated dinosaur, but "Elvis," the new biopic by Baz Luhrmann, is an energetic force of nature that is designed from top to bottom to connect with modern audiences.

Personally, I have never been very interested in Elvis (who I know best as the musical obsession of Lilo in Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch”), so I was not particularly excited about having to see this movie. I admit that I only saw it because someone had to review it. I’m so glad I ended being the one.

This film made me feel like I was discovering Elvis — and his incredible talent — right along with the world for the very first time. Though nearly three-hours long, the film never once feels slow-paced.

"Elvis" is the story of how a nervous nobody became the a legend (arguably THE rock legend), as told through the narration of a dying Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis's manipulative manager, played with absolute commitment by Tom Hanks. Honestly though, I could've cared less about the Colonel, and just wanted to get back to Elvis, which is a testament to how good this filmmaking is, and how good the title performance is. In “Elvis,” Mr. Presley is played by former Disney Channel and Nickelodeon star Austin Butler, who absolutely kills it, especially as a teenage Elvis. The second he appeared on screen, I was instantly sucked in and invested.

Butler's performance is that brilliant and charismatic, easily inviting you into Elvis’ internal journey, and impressing the crap out of you with his musical skills and captivating showmanship.

The historical aspect of Elvis's story, which I have never heard about before, primarily his inspiration and deep connection to the Black community, is explored as we watch him grow up in predominantly southern Black neighborhoods, seeing how he brought the styles and songs from that culture to white audiences at a time where segregation was running rampant in the nation. I always thought the reason Elvis was considered so controversial back in the fifties was his semi-sexual physicality, but what I learned from “Elvis,” which is far more interesting, was that his commitment to singing what he was passionate about was (intentionally or not) effectively "integrating" musical tastes, exposing white youth to black music, which infuriated and threatened those Americans who were working to keep America segregated.

One of the themes of "Elvis" is the undeniable power of music. This cast and this filmmaker bring that power to vivid life. I never anticipated leaving the theater saying this, but I now appreciate Elvis on a whole new level, and I definitely would see "Elvis" again.