‘Embracer of chaos’ impersonates friend at mock U.N.

I had a best friend named Mike.

Mike got straight As, and I did not. We were very different. I got BS, Cs, sometimes Ds. I felt like I was just as smart as Mike, but I knew that he did the work. He did the homework. He did everything. If the teacher said there was an extra thing to read, he read the extra thing while I played in the creek.

And I knew at that age why he got As and I didn’t. I was very well aware of it. No one really understood why Mike and I were good friends. And the truth is, we both went through the exact same childhood trauma at that age.

We were both molested by the same guy.

The wounded recognize the wounded, and you cling to each other in ways that other people can’t understand. Now, at that age I didn’t understand that, but I did know that Mike had been through what I’d been through, and Mike’s way to cope was to control his environment. To do all the work. To do everything to get praise.

My way was to embrace chaos.

So, in middle school, when Mike was a national merit scholar, I got kicked out. And yet, we still hung out, all the time. We did all kinds of stuff together. I got let back into school and I was told I was on permanent probation, and if I did one thing wrong I would get kicked out.

And kids knew, and a kid on the basketball court started picking on me, trying to get me to fight because he knew I’d get kicked out. And Mike stepped in and said to this bully, “If you fight him you have to fight me.” And one by one, other kids came in behind Mike, because he was a real leader, and they all went, “If you fight him, you’re going to have to fight us.” So the guy punched Mike, and we all jumped on him.

And I got expelled because I bit him in the calf.

[Laughter]

We go to high school, and the same thing is going on. Mike is on the valedictorian track, and I’m getting high with kids during school, before school, after school. I get kicked out as a sophomore for doing something I still think was very funny. There was a teacher who had a radio show, and I called in and pranked him constantly on the radio. I said, ‘This is just cool, you can’t kick me out for that!’

I still got kicked out.

They let me back in in my Junior year. Now, I’m still hanging out with Mike. And all his college prep friends are like, “Why are you hanging out with this loser?” Mike gets picked to represent our county at the Mock U.N. for high school students in Sacramento. Two kids, a boy and a girl from every county, get picked for this, and he gets picked, and I’m at his house and we’re talking about it, and he says, “I can’t go. I have mono.”

He’s wanted to go to this thing really bad, 'cause he feels like it’s going to be a thing for his college resume and everything. And I don’t have a college resume. I’m thinking about Mendocino Junior College, just because it’s in the same county, though I’m not even sure I’m going to go there.

And he asks me if I will go to the Mock U.N. in his place.

Now, he worked in the ASB office where they made student ID cards, and he’d made an ID card with his name on it but my picture. And I drove to Sacramento — and by the way, I was the only kid to drive himself, because his parents couldn’t know. My parents didn’t know. I lied and told them I was going away to somebody’s house for the weekend.

So I drove to Sacramento, pulled into the parking lot at the convention center hotel, checked in myself, and I had pre-rolled a bag of joints. And my assumption was that I wouldn’t really go to anything, and the whole point of this Mock U.N. thing was you are supposed to represent a country, and work out trade deals and the kids are supposed to learn about how the world really works. And my plan was to try and have sex with one of the 4.0 girls, and so, I’m hatching my plan.

And I’m asking kids, “Hey, you wanna get high?” And all these kids are the 4.0 students from their schools, and none of them have ever been let loose their whole lives. And all of a sudden, my hotel room is filled with people getting high. The kid representing Germany, because you had to pick a country, is trying to take over the world, because they’re representing Germany, and this other kid is the Eastern Bloc — because this was before the breakup of the Soviet Union — and I’m representing Papua, New Guinea. Because it was the only country nobody’s picked.

By the end of the weekend, I had made friends with every single country. And I have made side trade deals and all of the world’s banking is now centered in Papua, New Guinea.

[Huge laughter]

I mean, it worked for Switzerland. I have a great time.

And the truth is, I don’t get high. I’m actually super interested in all this stuff that people are doing, and learning how a trade deal really works, and there’s all this information going around. I got completely turned on by it.

The other kids got turned on in a different way, and I got voted President of the U.N.

But it’s not on my college resume.

It’s on motherf---king Mike’s college resume.

Thank you.

[Huge applause]