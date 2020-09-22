Subscribe

September 22, 2020, 9:26AM
The Scouts BSA Troop 9 of Petaluma and the Elim Lutheran Church will host the 8th annual Petaluma Community Emergency Preparedness Fair, honoring frontline heroes and the Halter Project Large Animal Rescue on Sunday, Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with a tri-tip dinner to-go fundraiser at Walnut Park. The standard marinated and grilled tri-tip dinner for four, with salad, cowboy beans and bread is $50.

For those that want to donate a dinner for four to, or who are heroes themselves, whether EMS, firefighters, medical, and law enforcement, the cost is only $25 and requires a pick-up at Walnut Park along with a badge or ID from their employer. Another option is available for $25 for which four dinners will be delivered to local stations and hospitals based on numbers donated. Orders must be placed by Sept. 24 by phone (481-9766) or online at my.cheddarup.com/c/troop-9-scouts-bsa.

Corned beef feed

Tickets for the Penngrove Social Firemen’s fall Corned Beef and Cabbage Feed are now available. They must be purchased by Oct. 12 and with only 45 currently still available as of this past Monday, are sure to sell out. This curbside pick-up feed is on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Park.

Dinner includes corned beef (supplied by Bud’s Meats of Penngrove), cabbage, potatoes and carrots. Bring some spare bills too because as always, the Penngrove 4-H club will have individual desserts for $1 each. Tickets can be purchased for $18 at JavAmore (10101 Main St., Penngrove) and $19.63 (including fees) at eventbrite.com. The park itself is closed due to COVID so please respect that this is a true to-go fundraiser, with funds going to help maintain the clubhouse and the park. www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org

Bake the vote 2020

Petaluma Pie Company is participating in the World Wide Bake Sale to support the American Civil Liberties Union Voting Rights Project, “because voting is as American as apple pie.” The profits from all apple pies sold between Sept. 21 and 28 will be donated to the project. Orders can be placed in person or online at www.petalumapie.com.

Pop-ups continue

Chef Brenda will be popping up again at Barber Lee Spirits, this time on Saturday, Sept. 26, with a three-course grand pairing with three Barber Lee Spirits cocktails, all for $55, available for pre-order only at www.barberleespirits.com/buy. No walk-ups this time and tickets are limited.

Chef Brenda will cook up chicken banh mi (Full Circle Bakery roll, roasted sesame chicken, secret sauce, pickled daikon and carrots), paired with Barber Lee’s Moonshine Margarita (moonshine, lime juice, orange liqueur), Dan Dan Noodles (hoisin black bean scented minced pork, noodles, citrus vinaigrette, cucumbers, chopped peanuts and cilantro), paired with Petaluma Boulevardier (rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, aperitivo, madeira and rose bitters) and Goan potato hand pies (crunchy crust of lemony potato, coconut, spinach and ginger, with a side of tamarind date chutney), paired with “The Drop” (absinthe, sugar, orange liqueur, lemon juice). We were lucky enough to enjoy some of Chef Brenda’s incredible Asian/Latin fusion dishes a few weeks ago, along with the two offered cocktails and cannot wait to get back and try some more.

Table Culture Provisions continues their Sunday night pop-up dinners at Wishbone this Sunday, Sept. 27. Although the flier says the meal will start with a little gem and spinach Caesar salad, cured egg yolks and Parmesan crisp, I would suspect TCP’s website’s listing of mushroom rillette with crostini's is likely more accurate, however either one will be delicious because Chef Stéphane Saint Louis knows his way around a kitchen and always turns out a great dining experience, whether through his Table Culture Provisions, or as the head chef at the Shuckery. Following the started, the pop-up meal for two offers prime rib, baker’s potato gratin, creamy mushroom ragout and beef jus and finished out with crème brulee with black berries. The cost is $60 for two and can be ordered through TCP’s website at tablecultureprovisions.square.site. Wine, beer and cocktails can be ordered directly from Wishbone.

Fried chicken

S.F.’s Wayfare Tavern’s food truck will be making a guest appearance on Saturday, Sept. 26 for a neighborhood drop at 827 B Street from 5 to 6 p.m. For those who may not know, Wayfare Tavern is owned by Tyler Florence, TV chef and celebrity spokesman for Petaluma’s Rosie the organic chicken. I cannot confirm that is the chicken they will be using, but their restaurant menu does mention that their chicken is organic, so I there is a good chance it is Rosie. Along with fried chicken dinners and buckets, they will offer Buffalo wings, BBQ spare ribs, a couple of salads, a broccoli side, homemade donuts and several cocktails to go.

For those who showed up after my last Wayfare Tavern announcement only to be disappointed by their cancellation, their menu is currently up and list for Petaluma, so this looks like a go. Orders should be placed in at least 14 hours in advance at www.wayfaretavern.com/FoodTruck/

Vegan brunch

I wrote about this a few weeks ago but the date has finally come for Ambrosia’s Vegan Mezze Platter Champagne Brunch on Sunday, Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with two seatings. The cost is $25 per person with reservations required by calling 238-5105. www.ambrosiaindiancuisine.com

Coffee shop closes

East side Acre Cafe has closed and a sign in the window tipped off my tipsters that the folks behind Mimosa Café in Rohnert Park may be moving in soon. If readers remember from prior to COVID, Mimosa Café was planning on opening up in the Deer Creek Village (Friedman’s) shopping center. According to rumors, they are still planning on that café, as well as running their new concept, which will include Acre’s coffee, at Acre’s old east side location in the Plaza South (Trader Joe’s) Shopping Center.

Restaurants supporting restaurants

Kim Shatnawi is the co-owner and super-server at Flamez Grill, in the Leghorn Marketplace on Sonoma Mountain Parkway, took to social media recently to give a tip of her hat to Pongo’s Kitchen and Tap for an excellent dinner and ask that diners join her in supporting local businesses.

“Shoutout To Pongos! We had their drunken noodles and fried rice last night and it was spicy and delicious! Help support local small businesses!” Following up in short order, Lisa Dietlin responded in kind, describing a great meal she and her husband enjoyed at Flamez.

“My husband and I just had the best meal at Flamez! One of the best Patty Melts I’ve ever had. My husband had the Hot Corned Beef sandwich and it was excellent too! Very impressed with the service as well. I’ve been reading all the positive posts on this site for weeks now and they did not disappoint. We will definitely be back to try other menu items. Thank you Kim!”

Servers in the heat

A disgruntled diner responded to a Petaluma Foodies request for Petaluma restaurants offering outdoor dining accompanied by televised football that he felt less than thrilled with the service he received at one local restaurant. He had chosen a recent 103 degree day to dine outdoors and watch football and felt the single server was less than adequate or attentive.

Clearly not understanding the stresses that restaurants are going through to stay open at all, he gave his first 10% tip in 20 years. The immediately response from other group members was overwhelming in support of the server, who was not only dealing with the risks of COVID but was also working solo serving guests in 103 degree weather.

Many pointed out that leaving a small tip was penalizing the server for things that were clearly out of their control. Others pointed out that maybe he should have ordered to go, both so he wouldn’t be sitting in the grumpy 103 degree heat, but also to give the server a break from having to work outdoors.

Annie Hard stepped up and offered to gather up a few dollars, placed in an envelope and delivered to the restaurant with the hopes that the right server would get it. Others joined in, offering to donate to the cause, and the restaurant owner, having been alerted to the thread, made sure the money got to the proper server.

Annie reported back to the group, “Mission accomplished. I found the actual server, Jorge, who was surprised, tickled pink and all around thrilled to find so much support from the community.”

Folks, if you are going to dine out, please try to be more understanding. Restaurants, many of which are barely holding on, cannot afford to jump right back to being fully staffed. Some of us clearly need to do a better job of being kind, compassionate and most importantly, patient towards our vulnerable local small businesses and the employees who are going above and beyond to work their shifts, especially in 103 degree weather.

