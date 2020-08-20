Encouraging hope through art

Marla Pedersen works hard to ensure art is an integral part of her life. While growing up in Huron, Ohio, she took watercolor classes, attended Art Camp during the summer, and arranged her high school schedule to include Art.

It was her love of art that eventually brought her to Petaluma.

“I wanted to move from Ohio,” Pedersen explains, “and took a trip west — driving towards San Francisco. I stopped for job interviews along the way and took a part-time art teacher post at St. Vincent de Paul High School to replace a woman who was on maternity leave. I got hired full-time that Fall, but still commuted from San Francisco for a time.”

It has been 11 years since Pedersen officially relocated from the City to Petaluma.

“I was pregnant with our first son back then and my husband — an art teacher at Piner High — and I were drawn to the active, small-town vibe of Petaluma,” she says. “We fell in love with the opportunity to live among so many creative people while finding our own way outside the nine-to-five mindset.”

When asked to reflect about her favorite time in Petaluma, Pedersen immediately answers.

“First, seeing the house where we live … and having the instinct and gut feeling to envision our kids growing up there,” she allows. “It was a ‘this was meant to be’ feeling. It happened to be Thanksgiving Day when my parents helped us move, and I like to recall how we picked up a traditional Thanksgiving dinner — turkey and all the fixings — from Petaluma Market and ate it sitting on the floor of our new living room.”

Pedersen says she quickly learned that having a new baby created chances to make new friends.

“Not long after the home birth, I got into the pattern of attending gatherings at the old Apple Box Cafe for Petaluma Mom’s Club ‘play dates,’” she recalls. “I am still surprised how many friends have, just like us, followed their dreams to move here and make it work.”

Speaking of “work,” Pedersen was one of the 16 artists selected to design and paint the Black Lives Matter street mural unveiled last week in front of the Petaluma Library.

“I was assigned the letter ’K’,” Pedersen says, “and wanted to tie in the jazz movement and black artist history. I made it vibrant and bright to catch the viewer’s attention without distracting from the overall message. It features organic shapes and bold colors in a stylized way that infuses some kind of movement to the mural entire.”

Pedersen says she was impressed with the city of Petaluma, how organized and how quickly they moved forward to the production of the mural.

“They gave each artist six hours to complete their letter, and scheduled only a few artists there at one time,” she says of the city’s strategy to allow for social distancing while working on the mural. “When I showed up at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, they already had the letters chalked on the street for the 250-foot-long project, with the paints donated by Peterson’s Paints ready to use.”

Pedersen has been involved in brightening Petaluma with murals for years. She co-founded the Art Angels art club at St. Vincent’s — a dedicated group of student artists who provide community service through art making, including the creation of a large, colorful mural on the outside wall of the Cavenaugh Recreation Center.

After leaving St. Vincent’s, Pedersen did short-term gigs teaching art at local elementary schools and Credo High School.

“But Covid changed everything,” she says. “My long-term goal is to establish an art studio somewhere downtown, but for now, I do social-distanced private classes to a few mask-wearing students outside on my back deck. The students are so happy to be doing something creative that they love to do — I’m not sure adults are aware of how the pandemic and political issues have raised the anxiety levels among kids so high. I make sure to show my students — and own 2 boys — that there are good people too, and to do our best to be helpers and teachers and be supportive. Art is an important way to display the hope that we’re going to make things better.”

