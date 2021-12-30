End of the line for ‘mind-blowing’ Petaluma model train track

Over the years, Petaluma has been the home to a few different operating railroads. The one in Angus MacDonald’s west side barn, though, has finally reached the end of the line.

“It’s had a lot of visitors over the years, that railroad,” said Colin McDonald, speaking on the phone last week about his father’s massive HO scale railroad layout, which for years has filled the interior of a barn on the family property on the west side of Petaluma.

“At one point some international model railroading association heard about it, and actually had two full tour buses of people that came and looked at the layout one day,” Colin said.

The display, 20 years in the making, was a retirement project by Angus, who started construction on it in 1985, taking over an unused 1,200 square-foot barn. Born in Lodi, Angus had loved trains since he was a teen, but it wasn’t until he retired from Pacific Bell Telephone Co., for which he worked as a switchman, that he finally set out to build his own dream model train layout. With its crisscrossing tracks suspended on platforms all around the barn, the project supported numerous trains. Colin estimates that his father’s “rolling stock” contained more than 200 individual train cars and 20 locomotives.

Though Angus passed away in December 2007, those trains in the barn have rarely stopped running, until now. Over the years, the layout has been cared for by an assortment of Sonoma County railroad enthusiasts, most recently a small group of local railroad fans who’ve been meeting every Wednesday evening to tinker, maintain and otherwise look after the impressive installation that Angus liked to call The Petaluma Valley Line. The local-centric name makes sense. There’s a bit of the Petaluma River in Angus’ meticulous design, along with other recognizable Petaluma landmarks, including iconic structures like the Hunt & Behren’s feed mill.

“There is a farm scene that is really wonderful and a little gas station and a nice roundhouse with a turntable,” said Mark Poggenborg, one of the Wednesday night regulars, asked to name his favorite elements of the layout. “There is also a button-operated bridge you have to raise before entering the layout. It’s just mind-blowing.”

Of course, there are also those trains, some of which have “Petaluma Valley Line” painted on the cars.

“This is definitely in the top grouping of model train layouts I’ve ever seen,” said Poggendorf, who owns and operates Poggie’s Trains in Rohnert Park. As a member of the Mainline Modular Railroad Club, he attends train shows all over the state, where he dislays his own modular railroad layouts. So he’s seen plenty of hobby train systems in his time. “The phenomenal thing for me with Angus’s layout,” he said, “was that it was built by a gentleman in a wheelchair. It’s lower than all layouts would normally be, but of course, because Angus used a wheelchair, it had to be.”

Angus was paralyzed from the sternum down in an accident in 1982, Colin said, adding that that’s when the MacDonald’s moved the their home on Eastman Lane, where the barn was more-or-less waiting to be transformed into a home for the long-delayed train layout.

“People have a hard time believing is that he was actually in a wheelchair when he built all this stuff,” Colin said. “All the buildings were built by Dad, with the help of some friends who used to come over and construct stuff. He was always mechanical like that. He was an electrician, and worked for the telephone company.”

The miniature railroad, he points out, is not the old-school variety where you would simply turn on the power and the trains would run at their own unchangeable speed.

“This is all digitally controlled, with little hand-held devices that can increase or decrease the speed of the train, and ring a bell and throw switches electronically,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. You can run several engines at one time. You can have them going in opposite directions, and do all kinds of stuff.“

But for now, all of those trains are silent. Maureen MacDonald, Colin’s mother, died Dec. 14 at 84. Colin, who now lives in Texas, says his parents’ Petaluma property will be sold soon, meaning that the Petaluma Valley Line will be dismantled and, given the time they’ve devoted to its continuation, the whole railroad will be donated to the group that’s been caretaking it all these years.

“They’ll take the rolling stock and with the scenery and the railroad parts,” said Colin, adding that last Wednesday, he and the group gathered in the barn one last time to run the trains and share memories. “We talked and reminisced about the railroad, and my dad, and my mom bringing them cookies and coffee when they’d come over on Wednesdays.”