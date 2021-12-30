Subscribe

End of the line for ‘mind-blowing’ Petaluma model train track

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 30, 2021, 7:00AM

Over the years, Petaluma has been the home to a few different operating railroads. The one in Angus MacDonald’s west side barn, though, has finally reached the end of the line.

“It’s had a lot of visitors over the years, that railroad,” said Colin McDonald, speaking on the phone last week about his father’s massive HO scale railroad layout, which for years has filled the interior of a barn on the family property on the west side of Petaluma.

“At one point some international model railroading association heard about it, and actually had two full tour buses of people that came and looked at the layout one day,” Colin said.

The display, 20 years in the making, was a retirement project by Angus, who started construction on it in 1985, taking over an unused 1,200 square-foot barn. Born in Lodi, Angus had loved trains since he was a teen, but it wasn’t until he retired from Pacific Bell Telephone Co., for which he worked as a switchman, that he finally set out to build his own dream model train layout. With its crisscrossing tracks suspended on platforms all around the barn, the project supported numerous trains. Colin estimates that his father’s “rolling stock” contained more than 200 individual train cars and 20 locomotives.

Though Angus passed away in December 2007, those trains in the barn have rarely stopped running, until now. Over the years, the layout has been cared for by an assortment of Sonoma County railroad enthusiasts, most recently a small group of local railroad fans who’ve been meeting every Wednesday evening to tinker, maintain and otherwise look after the impressive installation that Angus liked to call The Petaluma Valley Line. The local-centric name makes sense. There’s a bit of the Petaluma River in Angus’ meticulous design, along with other recognizable Petaluma landmarks, including iconic structures like the Hunt & Behren’s feed mill.

“There is a farm scene that is really wonderful and a little gas station and a nice roundhouse with a turntable,” said Mark Poggenborg, one of the Wednesday night regulars, asked to name his favorite elements of the layout. “There is also a button-operated bridge you have to raise before entering the layout. It’s just mind-blowing.”

Of course, there are also those trains, some of which have “Petaluma Valley Line” painted on the cars.

“This is definitely in the top grouping of model train layouts I’ve ever seen,” said Poggendorf, who owns and operates Poggie’s Trains in Rohnert Park. As a member of the Mainline Modular Railroad Club, he attends train shows all over the state, where he dislays his own modular railroad layouts. So he’s seen plenty of hobby train systems in his time. “The phenomenal thing for me with Angus’s layout,” he said, “was that it was built by a gentleman in a wheelchair. It’s lower than all layouts would normally be, but of course, because Angus used a wheelchair, it had to be.”

Angus was paralyzed from the sternum down in an accident in 1982, Colin said, adding that that’s when the MacDonald’s moved the their home on Eastman Lane, where the barn was more-or-less waiting to be transformed into a home for the long-delayed train layout.

“People have a hard time believing is that he was actually in a wheelchair when he built all this stuff,” Colin said. “All the buildings were built by Dad, with the help of some friends who used to come over and construct stuff. He was always mechanical like that. He was an electrician, and worked for the telephone company.”

The miniature railroad, he points out, is not the old-school variety where you would simply turn on the power and the trains would run at their own unchangeable speed.

“This is all digitally controlled, with little hand-held devices that can increase or decrease the speed of the train, and ring a bell and throw switches electronically,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. You can run several engines at one time. You can have them going in opposite directions, and do all kinds of stuff.“

But for now, all of those trains are silent. Maureen MacDonald, Colin’s mother, died Dec. 14 at 84. Colin, who now lives in Texas, says his parents’ Petaluma property will be sold soon, meaning that the Petaluma Valley Line will be dismantled and, given the time they’ve devoted to its continuation, the whole railroad will be donated to the group that’s been caretaking it all these years.

“They’ll take the rolling stock and with the scenery and the railroad parts,” said Colin, adding that last Wednesday, he and the group gathered in the barn one last time to run the trains and share memories. “We talked and reminisced about the railroad, and my dad, and my mom bringing them cookies and coffee when they’d come over on Wednesdays.”

Poggendorf, who never met Angus, remembers Maureen fondly.

“She was a sweetheart,“ he said. “She was always out there on Wednesdays, checking in with us and taking care of us.”

The MacDonalds moved to Petaluma in 1971, living in a number of homes until purchasing the current property in 1982, a few years before Angus’ retirement. Colin was 26 when his father started building the railroad in the barn.

“My dad started collecting when he was young, and always wanting to have his own model railroad set,” Colin said. “He read all about model trains and train sets. We still have some of the cars that he bought when he was just a little kid.”

As life went on, Angus got a job, got married and started a family.

"He kind of put all of that train stuff on the back burner for a while,“ he said. When he finally retired, it did not take long for the dream of a model railroad to be renewed. “One of the barns was kind of raised, and the floor was really nice, so Dad renovated that barn and then started building the railroad inside it.”

Maureen, said Colin, fully encouraged Angus and enthusiastically supported the ever-growing railroad in the barn.

“It got my dad out of the house and gave him something to do,” Colin said. “He was limited on what activities he could do, obviously, so this gave him somewhere to be. He worked in the railroad pretty much every day all day.”

When Angus passed away at 75, several of his friends looked after the railroad, but as they got older, and some of them died, the numbers dwindled to zero, and the trains sat idle for a year or so. The current Wednesday group, which has been meeting in the barn for close to three years, were recruited by Colin, who decided the trains should keep running, and began researching local model train clubs on the internet.

“I got the call from Colin, and I called up some people from local train clubs, and we went down and met with him and Maureen,” recalled Poggendorf, who originally assumed the MacDonalds were looking for buyers for the setup. When attending train shows, Poggendorf and his associates bring out their modular railroads, each participant owning a four or six foot section, which are bolted together. From those individual pieces, an enormous 40-by-60-foot layout is created, and multiple trains are run on it for the entertainment of train lovers of all ages. “But instead of making a deal to sell it to us,” Poggendorf contined, “they extended the offer for us to become the caretakers of the layout, and that was that. It was an incredible gift, and it’s been an honor to keep the layout going. Angus MacDonald was obviously a very meticulous, detail-oriented person. He was someone who wanted to have fun, and who loved to run trains. You can tell that just by spending time with his layout.”

Asked what will happen to the layout now, Poggendorf confirmed that the Wednesday group will divide up different portions of the setup, and incorporate them into their own layouts. But there will still be opportunities to share Angus’ passion project with the public.

“We’ll be using a lot of the rolling stock and the buildings in the modular builds that we take all over to different events all over the state,” Poggendorf said. “It will all be put to good use elsewhere. We are even keeping one train together that says Petaluma Valley Lines on it, and we will run that in the various shows and events that we put on.”

In that way, it won’t be just Angus MacDonald’s trains that will have continued life, but his passion and love of the pastime itself.

“The thing is, this is a wonderful hobby,” said Poggenborg. “And it would be nice if more people could experience it. We all really want to thank Maureen and Colin for their generosity in allowing us to care-take this wonderful layout and continue Angus’s legacy. So many layouts, after the death of their owners, get destroyed and forgotten — but this one won’t.”

That’s exactly what Colin is hoping for.

“My dad’s set won’t be together in one piece anymore, but it will keep on being seen and being used in different ways,” he said. “In that way his dream, and the railroad that gave him so much fun late in his life, will always continue.”

