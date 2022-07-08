Subscribe

Energetic Penngrove museum celebrates 25th anniversary

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 8, 2022, 11:30AM

The somewhat cheeky theme for this year’s annual Power Up! event at Penngrove’s Electricity and Implement Museum is more a question than a topic: “Will It Run?”

In celebration of a quarter-century of displaying machines that whir, clanks, rumble, rise, lower, scoop, scrape, shovel and spin, museum founder Steve Phillips has posted the following on the museum’s Facebook page: “After missing a year for COVID and having our show last year with so many displays that would not run, we are dedicating this show to all those displays you didn’t get to see run last year! Come out and support your favorite displays and discover new ones!”

The annual Power Up! event is when Phillips and his team of volunteers shine up and turn on a huge variety of the institutions many mechanical thingamajigs, from small table-top gizmos to large tractors.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 9. The Penngrove Electricity and Implement Museum is at 200 Phillips Drive in Penngrove.

